Bridgeport police investigating shooting, kidnapping

Bridgeport police arrived at the scene around 1 a.m. Monday after responding to reports of several shots fired. They say Bridgeport Police are investigating.

Police say the shooting is still under investigation. The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said the man was shot in the arm and was recovering from his injuries but his girlfriend, who has not been identified, was taken by by several suspects in the victim’s auto.

The woman and the unidentified males drove up Route 8 onto I-84 and then exited the highway in Waterbury.

Later on, Wallingford Police found the woman and the auto around the area of the First Credit Union on South Turnpike Road. It was not immediately clear if the woman was injured. Police believe there are multiple suspects involved in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 203-576-8477.