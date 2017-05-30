Britain Resumes Sharing Bombing Intel With US After Leaks

TRT World’s Jon Brain reports on the latest from Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police officials hope to resume normal intelligence relationships with the USA soon, the report added, but they are now “furious” about recent leaks – suspected to have been made by American law enforcement.

Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old British-born man with Libyan parents, blew himself up on Monday night at the Manchester Arena indoor venue after a concert by US singer Ariana Grande, whose fans are mostly children and teenagers.

British police working on the case have resumed intelligence-sharing with US counterparts after a brief halt because of anger over leaks to USA media thought by Britain to be coming from US officials.

The bomb used in the Manchester attack Monday packed a powerful charge together with a shrapnel of nuts and screws meticulously arranged for maximum damage, according to photographs published by the New York Times.

Trump said he was ordering a review by the Justice Department and other agencies and “if appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law”. Abedi died in the bombing, which claimed the lives of at least 22 victims and injured dozens more – many of whom were children.

Libya said it was working closely with Britain to identify possible “terrorist networks” involved, while a British official said that Abedi had been on the intelligence radar before the massacre.

May raised the issue of the intelligence leaks with Trump while they were waiting for a group photograph to be taken at a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Theresa May says progress is being made in the Manchester bombing investigation but the national threat level remains critical – meaning another attack may be imminent.

Britain briefly suspended intelligence-sharing with the United States on Thursday over the leaks, but Tillerson said the “special relationship” between the two countries would “withstand this particular unfortunate event”.

He said his neighbours were a “nice quiet family”. Fadl, the community leader, disputed that account and the bomber’s father insisted Wednesday in an interview with the AP that Salman had no links to militants, saying “we don’t believe in killing innocents”.

British officials say that have receive assurances from USA authorities that confidential material will be protected.

He reportedly was in contact with family members just before the attack.

At one apartment building in Manchester, heavily armed police swarmed in and a controlled explosion was heard.

Akram Ramadan said Salman Abedi had been banned from Manchester’s Didsbury Mosque, one of the largest in the city.

An eyewitness told AFP that police shouted at the man to lie on the ground before taking him away. Sylvia Hui in London, Rob Harris in Manchester, Frank Jordans in Berlin, Maggie Michael in Cairo and Julie Pace in Brussels also contributed.