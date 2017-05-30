Britain’s Heathrow says BA to run full flight schedule on Tuesday

The budget airline Ryanair was sure to pin a tweet that leveled a quip at its rival’s head of IT.

His four-year cost-cutting programme at BA includes eliminating nearly 700 back-office jobs, outsourcing some technology operations and switching to paid-for food on short-haul flights.

More flights were scrapped on Sunday and long delays and some cancellations continued well into Monday. Low-priced competitor Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA is ramping up service to the USA, while Ryanair Holdings Plc is increasing feeder operations to connect with long-haul flights to destinations such as NY and Havanna.

“It is tempting but increasingly questionable to view this as a one-off”, said Damian Brewer, an analyst with RBC Capital Markets. Critics on social media, meanwhile, questioned whether British Airways deserved to claim itself as the UK’s flag carrier after the perpetual cutbacks.

Passengers on flights operated by European airlines to and from countries in the European Union are entitled to compensation of between €250 ($280) and €600 ($670) each, depending on the route.

Cruz said: “At the moment, we do not have a complete picture of what happened”.

BA’s operations were returning to normal on Monday and it said it would fly more than 95 percent of its normal flight schedule.

BA’s GMB union has said outsourcing IT jobs to India could have made the problems worse.

Kunal Kothari, UK All Cap equity analyst at Old Mutual Global Investors, a top-10 shareholder in IAG stock, said he did not expect lasting financial repercussions for the group.

Mr Cruz said the airline was “committed” to following all compensation rules.

Cruz told the BBC that he will not resign and that flight disruption had nothing to do with cutting costs.

Gil Hecht, the CEO of Israel-based IT outage prevention firm Continuity Software, told Reuters that providing such incidents happened no a couple of times a year, people would probably carry on booking.

The IT outage had a knock-on effect on BA flights around the world, and those passengers who did manage to get on some of the limited flights taking off from the United Kingdom reported arriving at their destination without their luggage.

One such insider, Julian Bray, told Mail Online: ‘I would have expected someone with major worldwide airline experience to be put in charge, rather than someone who has been in charge of two smaller airlines with an indifferent financial record. The need to keep systems running 24/7 means it is hard to shut them down for a full overhaul.

Shares in British Airways’ parent company IAG fell 2.7% on Monday. “It’s so important”, he told Reuters.

Speaking after the Delta incident last summer, a senior Lufthansa manager said the carrier’s main operations centre in Frankfurt had continuity measures built in but that the airline also had a back-up centre at a separate, undisclosed location.

“It would be even better if the CEO were in charge of IT”.