Britain tells Merkel it will remain ‘strong partner’

Chancellor Angela Merkel believes firmly in strong German – U.S. relations and is simply being honest with the United States when she flags up policy differences with Washington, her spokesman said on Monday. The more formal part of the visit will begin on Tuesday when Modi is welcomed with military honours at the Chancellery, following which he will hold talks with Merkel as part of the fourth round of the bi-annual India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations [IGC].

At a campaign event in Munich on Sunday that has since been dubbed the “beer tent speech”, Merkel told her supporters: “The times when we could completely rely on others are, to an extent, over”.

“I have experienced this in the last few days”, she said, referring to a series of meetings with Trump and other world leaders.

“But we need to know that we have to fight for our own future and destiny as Europeans”, she added.

Merkel also emphasized the continued need for friendly relations with the USA and others.

“It became clear at the G7, when there was no agreement with the U.S., how long and rocky this path would be”, Merkel said at a conference on sustainable development.

He referred to the “loss of the U.S.as an important nation” and said that while it was important to maintain dialogue with Washington, Europe needed to become stronger and Germany needed to be more prepared to work with its European Union peers. Her spokesman Steffen Seibert, said Monday the chancellor is “a convinced trans-Atlanticist”.

Despite the gesture at damage control on Monday, Merkel’s comments are hardly unique in Germany. “And I reject with outrage the way this man takes it upon himself to treat the head of our country’s government”.

He had made a similar comment yesterday shortly after Merkel’s remarks.

Merkel also offered a harsh appraisal of Britain.

“This is going to be the most important negotiation that this country has embarked on for many decades. She’s not looking to push Britain or the USA away – she is looking to strengthen Europe”.

“We can reassure Mrs. Merkel that we want to have a deep and special partnership so that we can continue to maintain European-wide security to keep us all safe from the terrorists overseas and those that are trying to be nurtured in our country”.

At the G7 meeting in Sicily last week, all seven leaders agreed on a number of topics, including looking at further sanctions against Russian Federation, cooperating more closely on terrorism and monitoring the situation in North Korea. Axios reported Sunday that Trump has told confidants that he is planning to renege on the agreement.

“Here is a situation where it’s six, seven if you include the European Union, against one”, she said. Trump had a slightly different take on his time in Europe.

Nowotny described European Central Bank cooperation with the U.S. Federal Reserve as “very good, very intensive”.

Germany has also bristled at criticism from Trump over North Atlantic Treaty Organisation defense spending and the country’s large trade surplus, and it’s also an election year, for Merkel who is seeking her fourth term as chancellor in September.

And Vice Chancellor and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, also a Social Democrat, said Monday that if the Trump administration “finds pushing through national interests more important than an global order. then I say that the West has become smaller – it has at least become weaker”.