British Airways cancels all London flights after ‘major IT failure’

British Airways has cancelled all flights from Gatwick and Heathrow as computer problems cause disruption worldwide.

(Emily Puddifer via AP). “The terminals at Heathrow and Gatwick have become extremely congested and we have cancelled all flights from Heathrow and Gatwick before 6 p.m. United Kingdom time today, so please do not come to the airports”.

British Airways today said it plans to resume most of its flights out of Heathrow and Gatwick airports in London following major IT system disruption that had grounded planes on Saturday.

The company said it aimed to operate a near normal schedule of flights from Gatwick airport and the majority of flights from Heathrow on Sunday.

“We will continue to provide information on ba.com, Twitter and through airport communication channels”.

The airline said it would refund or rebook customers affected by the IT failure.

Cruz said BA, part of Europe’s largest airline group IAG, planned to fly all its long haul services from Heathrow on Sunday, although there would be delays due to the knock on impact from Saturday’s disruption and some short haul flights would be cancelled. Delays were reported in other European cities including Rome, Prague, Milan, Stockholm and Malaga.

“Our IT teams are working tirelessly to fix the problems”, British Airways CEO Alex Cruz said in a video posted on Twitter. BA also warned all passengers intending to travel before then not to go to the airports.

“All of our check-in and operation systems have been affected and we have cancelled all flights from Heathrow and Gatwick for today”. Dozens more flights from Heathrow were canceled.

“Our focus is on updating customers and doing what we can to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible”, a spokesman said.

Passengers were advised to contact BA with any concerns regarding their luggage.

Passengers were asked to contact the airline in order to locate their luggage, after many were forced to leave Heathrow without claiming their bags.

Malcolm Ginsberg, editor in chief at Business Travel News, said: “This is a very, very serious situation, one that will not be solved overnight, even once they get the technology aspects of it done – it’s going to be three or four days”.

While not that frequent, when airline outages do happen, the effects are widespread, high-profile and can hit travelers across the globe.

BA had issues with its online check-in systems in September and July previous year, causing severe delays for passengers.

In August a power surge near USA airline Delta’s Atlanta headquarters caused computers to crash and led to widespread delays across Delta’s entire network.