British Airways operating full flight schedule

Instead, he blamed the computer outage on a power surge at a British Airways data centre near Heathrow, and the failure of its back-up systems.

The broader airlines sector slid broadly in early trading after European budget carrier Ryanair (RYAAY) said that it will continue to cut air fairs during the coming year, in order to take a greater share of the market, prompting fears for industry margins that are already being pressure by rising fuel costs.

Alex Cruz denies cost cutting measures led to IT meltdown.

.

BA chief executive Alex Cruz told the BBC that Saturday’s IT failure, which caused mass cancelations, was due to a power surge and not because of technical staff being outsourced from the United Kingdom to India.

The IT issue affected check-in facilities and operational systems, with flights to and from Heathrow and Gatwick cancelled.

Cruz, who was head of fellow IAG-owned Vueling before replacing Keith Williams as chief executive of British Airways in April 2016, said the airline would conduct an exhaustive investigation and will make sure that it never happens again. We will, of course, share those conclusions once we have actually finished them.

Cruz said he was “profusely sorry” to the thousands of passengers still stranded at airports worldwide. Of the 75,000 passengers who missed out on flights, around two-thirds would have been flown to their destinations by the end of Monday, he added. When asked about the email he told the public broadcaster that the tone was clear: “Stop moaning and come and help us”.

Cruz apologized in a video statement, saying: “I know this has been a terrible time for customers”.

The airline is now close to full operational capacity after the problems resulted in mass flight cancellations at Heathrow and Gatwick over the weekend.

The disruptions continued on Sunday, and some short-haul flights out of Heathrow were also disrupted on Monday.

British Airways now faces a potentially hefty bill to compensate passengers whose flights were either delayed or cancelled that some analysts have pegged at more than £100 million ($128 million).