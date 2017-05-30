British Airways says power surge knocked out back-up systems

British Airways said its IT systems are back up and a full flight schedule is planned Tuesday at London’s airports, where thousands of passengers were stranded because of the breakdown.

A view of Terminal 5 check in desks, at London’s Heathrow airport after flights were canceled due to the airport suffering an IT systems failure, Saturday, May 27, 2017.

“When the customer disruption is completely over, we will undertake an exhaustive investigation to find out the exact circumstances and most importantly ensure that this can never happen again”, said the spokeswoman.

“Apologizes all well and good but not enough”.

BA said although some of its IT systems had returned, “there will be some knock-on disruption to our schedules as aircraft and crews are out of position around the world”.

“We are working hard to get our customers who were due to fly today onto the next available flights over the course of the rest of the weekend”. “Coming after a spate of other issues, the bad PR and potential reputational aftermath will likely hit future revenues beyond the likely material impact”.

Systems at 170 airports in 70 countries were affected, he said, and a backup system also failed. The London-listed shares did not trade because of a public holiday. Add in the cost that the company will have to pay to its customers for their hotel stays and the amount will only go up.

He said: “We are extremely sorry and what we will do is make up and follow absolutely our obligations and provide as much flexibility as we can to them and the rest of the passengers that have been affected”. By last night two thirds had flown to their destinations, BA said.

BRITISH Airways caused the “catastrophic” computer failure that left tens of thousands of passengers stranded at the weekend by cutting “hundreds of dedicated and loyal” IT staff and outsourcing the work to India, the GMB union has said.

Cruz rejected the union criticism.

Many complained of scant information from staff.

“They’ve all been local issues around a local data centre who have been managed and fixed by local resources”, he said.

The cost of compensating passengers, refunds, additional staffing and lost revenue could total between £80 million ($102 million) to £100 million ($138 million), according to Robin Byde, an aviation analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald.

“We have mobilized additional Heathrow colleagues to assist passengers at the terminals and give out free water and snacks”, Heathrow said in a statement on Twitter.

BA passengers were hit with severe delays in July and September 2016 because of problems with the airline’s online check-in systems. In July, Southwest Airlines Co., the No. 4 USA carrier, canceled 2,300 flights over four days after a computer problem.

Last month, Germany’s Lufthansa and Air France suffered a global system outage which briefly prevented them from boarding passengers.