British & Irish Lions tour schedule ‘pretty difficult’ – Steve Hansen

England coach Eddie Jones said the British and Irish Lions will “struggle” to beat the All Blacks in their three-Test series because of the tactics of their coach, Warren Gatland.

The Lions are due to arrive in the country on Wednesday and play their first warm-up match against the Provincial Barbarians XV in Whangarei on Saturday – live on Sky Sports – ahead of the first Test in Auckland on June 24.

“I still think you can be proud but show humility and show respect”.

Gatland, who is Wales’s head coach, led the Lions to a 2-1 victory over Australia on their last tour in 2013.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen, meanwhile, will focus his attention on Round 15 of Super Rugby where players from all five New Zealand franchises will be in action.

“If majority are not playing, what’s stopping them getting on a plane now with most of the squad, for example?”

“You’ve got to be very disciplined in the way you play, you’ve got to chip away at them and you’ve got to keep the pressure on, you’ve got to exert pressure in areas that they don’t like, which is traditionally the close set-piece plays, and then have the ability, when you create opportunities, to turn that into points”.

In the third episode of our video series setting up the Lions tour, he speaks about how New Zealand could be vulnerable to the lineout maul.

“The Lions have got a lot of expectation of their own – 30,000 people are coming out to support them and they are coming out in expectation of their team playing really well and winning the series”.

“I don’t think they are arrogant, I think they are well informed and have high expectations of us”, Hansen told The Times.

“There’s a proportion at the moment in New Zealand where it’s arrogance and not humility”, Gatland said at the time.