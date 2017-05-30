British PM candidates clash over Brexit in TV grilling

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn at a rally in Glasgow.

She acknowledged that numbers of police in England and Wales had fallen by around 20,000 but added: “What we had to do when we came into government in 2010 was to ensure that we were living within our means and that was very important because of the economic situation we had inherited”.

In reply, Mr Corbyn said there was a period of silence for “everyone who died in Northern Ireland” at the 1987 event.

“I would want know the circumstances”, Mr Corbyn said.

In a Q&A with the studio audience, a small business owner attacked Mr Corbyn’s “ruthless short-sighted policies” such as increasing corporation tax and putting VAT on private school fees.

Then, in fierce clashes with Jeremy Paxman, Mr Corbyn was asked why he had been unable to get his long-held belief in nuclear disarmament into the Labour manifesto, which backs the renewal of the Trident deterrent system.

The second most popular, with just over a thousand retweets, was a viewer quoting Jeremy Paxman, who said European Union negotiators might think Theresa May was a “blow-hard who collapses at the first sign of gunfire”.

Mr Corbyn said he had been pressing for a “stopping” of the conflict, and that the United Nations should have had the chance to prevent it from happening.

Before that though, in the section when audience members posed the political leaders questions, May was asked by a midwife how she and the Conservative party “justify the chronic under funding of the NHS”.

While the Labour leader faced questioning on his attitude to security issues and past comments about the IRA and the Falklands War. My point was that we need more police not less – that’s why we’ve pledged to provide 10,000 more police on our streets – and we need a foreign policy that doesn’t leave large areas of the world ungoverned so that we have a more secure future for all of us.

On Monday night, Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn faced questions from a live studio audience on “The Battle for Number 10” – which was broadcast live on Sky News and Channel 4.

She told him: “We will put an absolute cap on the level of money that people have to spend on care”.

The SNP’s Patrick Grady said: “I think we’ve found out why the prime minister has been so reluctant to take part in leaders’ debates tonight”.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s lead over the opposition Labour Party dropped to 6 percentage points in a poll published on Tuesday, the latest to show a tightening race since the Manchester bombing and a U-turn over social care plans. She invited Paxman to read into that what he wished too.

She retorted: “I think, Jeremy, you will find that what the people in Brussels look at is the record I had of negotiating with them in Brussels and delivering for this country on a number of issues on justice and home affairs which people said we were never going to get, and I got those negotiations”.