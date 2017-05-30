British police arrest 14th man in Manchester bombing inquiry

Salman Abedi was seen the day before his attack on the Manchester Arena dragging a large blue suitcase through the city centre, new images released by police show.

The GMP statement read: “We continue to track the final movements of Salman Abedi and are particularly interested in his whereabouts between 18 and 22 May 2017”.

Abedi detonated a bomb on 22 May at the end of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande.

“I want to stress that this is a different item than the one he used in the attack”.

“The intelligence services are still collecting information about him but I wouldn’t rush to conclusions, as you seem to be, that they have somehow missed something”, Interior Minister Rudd said.

She said the government had “never understated” the threat of a terror attack in the United Kingdom, adding: “We have to level with people”.

There have previously been searches in Manchester, Chester and Shoreham-by-Sea in West Sussex, where a 23-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday (AEST) in relation to the bombing.

As stated by TMZ, “they’re calling that shot on their own” amid fears Grande and her family members could be targets for another attack after Daily Mail published photos of singer and her mom getting off a private jet in Boca Raton one day after the attack.

A total of 16 people have now been arrested in connection with the investigation Searches were taking place at a property in Whalley Range, Manchester, today and at a landfill site in Bury, Greater Manchester.

A British government spokesman said Monday that the agency had opened two internal investigations last week, amid reports that the British authorities had been alerted to Abedi’s extremist views at least three times before the bombing.

Greater Manchester Police released a new image of Manchester Arena bombing suspect Salman Abedi Monday.

Although Abedi was born in Manchester, his parents came from Libya, fleeing to Britain as refugees from the regime of Muammar Gaddafi.

Counter-terror officers stormed addresses in Gorton, Rusholme and Moss Side and explosions were reported at several of the searches, but police would not comment on whether controlled blasts were used to gain entry. But it still remains at “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely.

MI5 is believed to have conducted a quick review of the intelligence held about Abedi last week, but the inquiry was limited as the agency’s focus and resources were poured into the manhunt and recovering the materials linked to the bomb.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May on Saturday lowered the terror threat level, which had been hiked in the immediate aftermath of Monday’s attack.