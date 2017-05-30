British police looking for suitcase seen in photo of bomber

Police have released new images of Salman Abedi carrying a blue suitcase in the days before the deadly Manchester bombing.

Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson, from the North West Counter Terrorism Unit, said they had no evidence to suggest the suitcase is unsafe but warned people to be “cautious”.

“We have no reason to believe the case and its contents contain anything risky, but would ask people to be cautious”, said Jackson.

It comes as anti-terror police raided more homes on Monday as the search for the network behind the suicide bombing continued.

The latest person held was a 23-year-old man arrested in the southern coastal town of Shoreham-by-Sea, more than 400km from Manchester.

They have also been piecing together his final movements, including his visit to a city centre flat where he is believed to have put the final touches to his bomb, and have been investigating how the device was constructed.

Also, the United Kingdom security service MI5 on Monday launched two urgent inquiries into how it missed the danger posed by bomber Salman Abedi, the Guardian newspaper reported.

In all, 14 men are now being questioned in connection with the investigation into the attack, which killed 22 people, including seven children.

Police and security services have said very little about the network believed to be behind suicide bomber Salman Abedi, a Manchester native whose parents had moved to Britain from Libya.

In the Libyan capital Tripoli, Abedi’s younger brother 20-year-old Hashem and their father, Ramadan, are being held by special forces linked to the country’s interior ministry.

“I do think it is right that MI5 take a look at their processes to ensure that they work to the best of the possible limits to make sure that we keep people safe”, she told BBC.

It had earlier been reported that suspicions about Abedi’s extremist views were passed to the authorities on at least three separate occasions.

Britain’s official terror threat level was set at “critical” in the days after the attack but was downgraded Saturday to “severe”. Operation Temperer, which involved the deployment of armed troops on patrol alongside police, will be wound down yesterday night, at the end of the holiday weekend.

“Victoria Station’s reopening is an important statement about our city’s recovery from this devastating attack”, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said.

Though Ariana’s mom, Joan Grande, reportedly lives in a gated community in the Florida neighbourhood, the outlet claimed that security vehicles have been spotted outside the home over the past few days and that there is also private security patrolling the property and two police cars positioned on the street. From 2009 to 2016, the number of police officers fell by nearly 20,000, or around 14 percent, according to the independent Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank.