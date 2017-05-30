British police on hunt for concert bomber’s missing suitcase

Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins and Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, senior national co-ordinator for UK Counter Terrorism Policing, said in a joint statement on Saturday: “In the past five days we have gathered significant information about Abedi, his associates, his finances, the places he had been, how the device was built and the wider conspiracy”.

As reported by The Hill on Monday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation previously informed United Kingdom intelligence service MI5 about Salman Abedi, the 22-year-old Manchester bomber who detonated himself in the lobby of a performance venue on May 22 following a pop concert, killing 22 – including many children – and injuring 116.

She said the government had “never understated” the threat of a terror attack in the United Kingdom, adding: “We have to level with people”.

Great Manchester Police said a 23-year-old man was arrested Monday in Shoreham-by-Sea on suspicion of terrorism offenses. The remaining 14 are still in custody.

Britain’s MI5 intelligence service has launched an internal probe into whether vital clues were missed ahead of the Manchester attack.

Media reports say that people who knew Abedi had raised concerns about him and his views as far back as 2012. Investigators believed that Abedi, whose parents fled Libya and sought political asylum in Britain decades ago, underwent a series of terrorist training drills in his native country. This image was taken from CCTV in the city centre on 22 May.

Police also searched a detached property in Whalley Range, south Manchester.

Rudd said Sunday that intelligence agencies were monitoring 3,000 suspected extremists and had a wider pool of 20,000 people of interest.

Mr Jackson added: “The public should not approach the case if they see it but contact police immediately on 999”.

Authorities say Abedi returned to Britain from Libya on May 18, and probably completed assembling his bomb at a rented apartment in central Manchester.

“We need to put our efforts into protecting young people”, she told BBC News.

– Later that evening, police arrest a 19-year-old man in the southwestern Gorton area of the city.

A total of 116 people had required hospital care in the wake of the massacre, police previously said.

Abedi was known to United Kingdom security services, but his risk to the public remained “subject to review”, according to reports.

Manchester City Council has called a vigil in the centre of the northwest England city for 2131 GMT – the exact moment that Abedi detonated his bomb outside a pop concert by teen idol Ariana Grande in one of Europe’s biggest indoor arenas.

On Friday, UK Security Minister Ben Wallace told CNN in Manchester that there are “over 400 investigations now ongoing by the security services and police into terrorist planning or people thinking about terrorist planning”.