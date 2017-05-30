Brokerages Set Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) PT at $44.75

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. The company had a trading volume of 151,961 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. TAIT’s SI was 5,400 shares in May as released by FINRA. Its down 21.86% from 36,600 shares previously. (NASDAQ:CSOD). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 2.16% or 127,300 shares in its portfolio. The SI to Taitron Components Incorporated Class A’s float is 0.18%.

About 58,891 shares traded. Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) has risen 43.99% since May 25, 2016 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q4 2016. Its down 0.22, from 1.12 in 2016Q3. It dived, as 46 investors sold Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.4% in the first quarter. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 55,460 shares. Ascend Cap Lc has 0.1% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. 148,182 are held by Water Island Ltd. Blackrock Inv Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Global Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 50,000 Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Aperio Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 48,894 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 24,102 shares in its portfolio. Summit Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 6,999 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 24,097 shares. Moreover, Amer International has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 24,097 shares.

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 3. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Fortis Inc (FRTSF) was reduced too. Cornerstone OnDemand had 30 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company has market cap of $22.19 million. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 0.77% since May 29, 2016 and is uptrending. The firm has "Overweight" rating given on Friday, July 1 by First Analysis.

11/04/2016 – Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was downgraded to ” by analysts at JP Morgan. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s previous close. As per Friday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. (NASDAQ:CSOD) rating on Wednesday, August 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 4 by Wunderlich. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, January 13 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wunderlich on Friday, November 4.

Since December 12, 2016, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $3.47 million activity.

About 292,280 shares traded.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, Director Harold W. Burlingame sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. (NASDAQ:CSOD) shares were sold by Baker R C Mark. (NASDAQ:CSOD) shares. Swartz Brian L had sold 15,527 shares worth $618,586 on Wednesday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.25 in Q4 2016. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 595,453 shares or 1.91% less from 607,077 shares in 2016Q3 were reported. (NASDAQ:TAIT). 17,565 are held by Citadel Ltd Liability Company. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,290. Delta Lloyd Nv owns 48,894 shares. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.21 on May 26, reaching $28.5. $40,000 worth of stock was bought by WANG STEWART on Monday, May 8.