Bryce Harper, Hunter Strickland start bench-clearing brawl between Nats, Giants

Kontos then had the privilege of taking the mound after Strickland. He tried to fling his helmet but it slipped from his grasp and tumbled away like a grounder to second base. Harper punched Strickland in the head as the benches and bullpen emptied.

And as for Buster Posey not protecting his pitcher, he did nothing wrong.

There is little sense in risking an injury for someone’s vendetta.

Monday’s Memorial Day clash between the San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals saved its best for last. “So it was a little risky to get in there”. In the top of the eighth inning, they faced off for the first time since that 2014 NLDS. ‘I can see how that stands in people’s minds, ‘ Strickland said. “He’s taken advantage of that, so I went inside”. The memories of baseball players are longer.

“I wasn’t sure what was going on, but I think (the Giants) were definitely shocked at the situation, shocked that he would so something like that three years later”, Harper said. Like I said, it was three years ago, over a thousand days, I guess, ‘ Harper said. “Baseball is a game where you can hold a grudge for a long time”. “I don’t know why he’s thinking about it”. It’s on his finger. He should be thinking about wearing the ring home every single night. I don’t even think he should be thinking about what happened in the first round.

Nationals manager Dusty Baker had no doubt about Strickland’s intent.

“What’s a man supposed to do?” “That’s throwing at a spot where you can’t get out of the way”, Baker said. ‘And I’ll take what consequences come with it. “The bad thing is, [Harper] will probably get a couple games out of it, when he actually saved other guys from being thrown out by doing that”, Wieters said. “There’s no question about that.He’ll tell you he was trying to come in”. That point only becomes further amplified when you take into consideration that Strickland’s blunder of a pitch was the first to leave his hand. Bochy seemed particularly peeved that Strickland chose the eighth inning of a 2-0 game to exact revenge, and you can bet some teammates weren’t thrilled. The manager expressed annoyance that the plunking set up the Nationals’ third run, too.

“If anybody gets suspended”, he said, “the pitcher should get suspended”. “We go out there and try to win a ballgame”.

The Giants beat the Nationals in that series, but not before Harper sent two poorly-placed Strickland fastballs into orbit via towering home runs that the pitcher apparently felt he admired for too long, one in Game 1 at Nationals Park (445 feet) and the other in Game 4 at AT&T Park (377 feet).

The Nationals went on to win the game, 3-0, and Baker said it was important that his team stayed focused and took the series opener.

Asked about his decision to charge the mound and throw punches, Harper said he had two choices, and he chose to go to the mound.

The fight ended with Bryce Harper being held back by one teammate, and five Giants attempting to somewhat budge the mountain of a human being that is Strickland.

Pence is on the disabled list, so he might be subject to disciplinary action for taking the field in a brawl – even in a peacemaker role.

Also absent from the fight: hard-nosed Giants ace Madison Bumgarner. The 25-year-old slugger is hitting.337/.461/.742, leading the league in the latter two categories (both career highs) as well as OPS+ (228), home runs (16) and WAR (3.5) despite missing six games earlier this month with a tight left hamstring.

Harper pulled off his helmet and squared up to chuck it at Strickland, but his throw went wide, wide right and flew harmlessly toward the second base position.

Harper and Strickland were, obviously, ejected, but they were the only ones tossed.

He said he understood why the optics didn’t look good Monday. “I’ve never seen that before in my life”. “But that’s the past. I mean, that’s the prime time to hit somebody if you’re going to hit them, it looked like it was intentional to me”, he said. I know he took him deep in the playoffs a couple times, and he probably took exception to that.

Posey, asked about the pitch, confirmed the sparest of details: “That was the pitch, a fastball in”.

Strickland said he didn’t think Harper would come at him. Posey’s defense for not interceding was along similar lines: “Those are some big guys tumbling on the ground”. “But we’re not here to really take any stuff either, so, like I said, most of my teams I’ve had, we don’t start anything, but we don’t take nothing”. “It’s unfortunate that’s what happened”.

Ahhh, yes, the Giants lost 3-0. Yet the Giants’ NL-worst offense failed to score against right-hander Tanner Roark.

Ryan Zimmerman hit his 14th homer, off Matt Moore (2-6) in the second.