BSEB Bihar Board Intermediate Class 12 Result 2017 Expected Tomorrow

As per the sources, there are speculations by the board official that the Bihar Board 12th exam 2017 results may get announced tomorrow but did not confirm the news officially.

Once declared, the results will be available at the Bihar board official website, the link for which is biharboard.ac.in or IndiaResults. Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is all set to announce the result for intermediate – class 12 tomorrow for all the streams.

Over 13 lakh students are waiting for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 Intermediate Arts, Science and Commerce exams held from February 14 to February 25, 2017. To obtain this, the students have to register with their mobile number and will be notified with their result as soon as they are available. The Board’s governing body has made a decision to award the top three scorers of Class X and Class XII (science, commerce and arts) with a cash prize, a laptop and a kindle e-reader book each. Now that it is resolved, BIEC 12th Results 2017 is expected to be published today, on May 30.

Well, let’s keep the fingers cross and wait for the Bihar Board 12th 2017 results to come. Postgraduate, middle-school and primary school teachers had to be deployed in order to complete the evaluation.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. Teachers who were demonstrating strikes were delayed in evaluating the answer sheets of the students who had appeared for 12th examinations.

Normally every year the Bihar School Examination Board conducts Annual Secondary School Examination in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state Government. Last year, the board became a subject of ridicule when it was discovered that the board topper for Arts stream had no idea about what her subjects were about and failed to answer basic questions related to her subjects.

The Bihar Board exams are controversies best child.

In 2016, BSEB Patna Class 12 Inter Science stream results were declared first followed by BSEB 12th Commerce and Arts results.