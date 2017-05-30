Can Cavs Defend Title Against “Juggernaut” Warriors?

The story lines are plenty, including a few fresh ones, such as acting Golden State coach Mike Brown going against the team he coached not once but twice. “It definitely starts with the talent first, but then it comes in with the basketball IQ and the movement and the motor”. The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook have the Warriors as a -260 favorite, with the Cavs at +220 – a $100 bet on Golden State would win $38.46, but the same bet on the Cavs would net $220. His impact over the next two to three weeks will be even greater when he’s tasked with guarding LeBron James, a matchup that will keep the National Basketball Association world on its toes as the Golden State-Cleveland trilogy comes to a head. At times, we’ve seen LeBron look like he’s quite worn out. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on the newest addition to the rivalry as we wait to see what Kevin Durant brings to the table in this championship series. Now, they have added the second-best player in the world, Kevin Durant, to a team that was already neck-and-neck with the Cavaliers.

James says he feels “very good” about his squad’s chances against the Golden State Warriors.

The ending of February was tough.

Hunting him won’t bear the same fruits it did previous year because the Warriors can simply go to Kevin Durant for offense, but for the Cavs, it may be the easiest way to score in crunch time. “I’ve always been proud to be part of the biggest stage in our league, and it’s the Finals“. He was nailing them and playing some of his best ball of the season.

By the end of these playoffs, another Hall of Fame Chicago Bulls player could be bowing to “the King”. But it was clear to even Warriors naysayers: the team has belonged to Curry and will continue to under this current tenure. “They’ve been right at the top, best team in the league for three years straight now”.

No doubt. Fans talked about a trilogy from the moment Cleveland pulled out a close Game 7 in last year’s Finals.

Defensively, they hunted Curry like he was Bambi’s mom. He still put up 24.5 points per game on 49 percent shooting from the field including a dominant 30 point effort in Game 4 in Salt Lake City. “But we did something, and then they come back, they’ll do something”. The only game the Cavs lost was Game 3 at home vs. the Celtics when James had one of the worst outings of his career with 11 points.

Durant? They got him because of what they had built and – that’s forgotten in some quarters – because they were able to dump salary on teams that knew they were helping the rich get richer but still did it. He also added that he “fell in love with the game” because of the former MVP.

Curry has gotten better in each round and many are calling this his best postseason yet.

The Warriors’ goal, of course, is also to win the rubber match with Cleveland and earn a second title in three years.

James is averaging 8.8 boards in the playoffs, and if he keeps this pace he’s going to need to play at least 250 more games to surpass Russell. His rival, Kyrie Irving has gotten better than past year. “[With that said, ] I came out in preseason this year and threw a behind-the-back pass because I have confidence that I can do it and it won’t change that”. Returning to the Finals this 2017, the Warriors remain haunted by the humiliation of collapsing after erecting a 3-1 lead in the 2016 Finals Series.

The fact that LeBron is listed at +175 to win the NBA Finals MVP is testament to the fact that he is the key to the NBA finals.