Canaccord Genuity Raises Heico Corp (HEI) Price Target to $80.00

Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $68 target. The company was maintained on Friday, April 29 by FinnCap. The firm has “Buy” rating by Suntrust Robinson given on Thursday, January 19. Continues to Ride Acquisitions to Growth” published on December 14, 2016 as well as Fool.com’s news article titled: “Heico Corp Earnings Hit Record in Second Quarter” with publication date: “May 24, 2017. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heico Corp will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current year. Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) has risen 45.08% since May 29, 2016 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q4 2016. 71 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heico Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. During the most recent session, shares touched $993.27 after moving 0.13%. Bath Savings Trust Commerce invested in 0.32% or 13,647 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 46,285 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Incorporated has 11,760 shares. Janus Management Lc owns 104,254 shares. 2,630 were reported by Fortaleza Asset. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 406,699 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Old Mutual Customised Solutions (Proprietary) Ltd owns 7,700 shares or 0.14% of their U.S. portfolio. Markel reported 0.01% stake. Over the last quarter, shares have performed 4.98%.

The price/earnings ratio (P/E) for Alphabet Inc.is 32.02 and the forward P/E ratio stands at 24.51. The Firm has a portfolio of approximately 40 business parks across Germany. Its up 0.02, from 1.17 in 2016Q3. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Heico Corp shares while 59 reduced holdings. Assetmark has invested 0% in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI). Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. 29,898 are owned by Bahl & Gaynor.

As of late, the Street has taken a bit closer look at shares of Five Oaks Investment Corp. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Heico Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000. Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 4,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, May 3rd. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI). EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Heico Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Therefore 56% are positive.

According to Zacks, “Heico Corporation is engaged primarily in certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space and electronics industries through its Hollywood, FL-based HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. subsidiary and its Miami, FL-based HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. subsidiary”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) rating on Monday, August 24. Schwitter Frank J sold $102,020 worth of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) on Tuesday, March 21. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Weight” rating in Friday, August 26 report. Stephens began coverage on shares of Heico Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. On Thursday, January 19 the stock rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity now has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 27 by Canaccord Genuity. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, December 15 report. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 30 report.

Since January 3, 2017, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.75 million activity. On Tuesday, January 3 the insider IRWIN THOMAS S sold $3.65M.

