Swear words rang out as Scheer’s victory was confirmed, with numerous partisans getting up to leave soon after.

Scheer beat rival Maxime Bernier with just 50.95 per cent of the vote in a 13-ballot battle at the Conservative leadership convention Saturday.

Andrew Scheer celebrates after being elected the new leader of the federal Conservative party at the federal Conservative leadership convention in Toronto on Saturday, May 27, 2017.

Dreeshen did not publicly announce who he was supporting in the leadership race.

Meantime, the governing Liberals launched their first attack on the newly-minted Scheer, branding him as “deeply out of touch with Canadians”, and promoting a “divisive agenda” that serves the wealthiest one per cent.

Scheer, a low-profile 38-year-old former speaker of the House of Commons, on Saturday captured the leadership of the right-leaning Conservatives on the final ballot. He says he’s reached out to Bernier (“I sent him a text”, he said) and he and Bernier will speak about the invitation this week. At the time, it was far from clear whether longtime party heavyweights Jason Kenney and Peter MacKay would seek the job.

Central to success there will be victory in suburban and urban centres that the party lost in 2015.

They say it’s likely he’ll leave the current organizational structure in place over the summer and return with a refreshed bench for the fall sitting of Parliament, scheduled to begin September 18.

Saskatchewan Sen. Denise Batters chose to back Scheer the very day MacKay bowed out.

But in response to leading questions from reporters about Scheer’s position on abortion rights, Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly said the Trudeau government clearly supported a woman’s right to choose and would be amending the Criminal Code to remove the section criminalizing abortion. “He thinks of his country always No. 1″.

It’s too soon to tell what kind of leader Scheer will be, he added, but unless he is willing to reexamine same-sex marriage, climate change, and other issues that resonate with progressive voters, the Tories could be a united but “much smaller” party in 2019.

He said Scheer will have to decide what to do about social conservative issues such as abortion. Another came when farmers in Quebec coalesced around his campaign in a bid to stop Bernier. It’s a role that requires the respect of members from all parties.

On Saturday, it took 13 rounds of voting before Scheer was declared the victor with 51 per cent of the vote over Maxime Bernier – who visited Whitehorse during the campaign.

Scheer is seen as a the consummate heir to Harper, a careful conservative. But together they combined for just 11.95 per cent of members’ first choice for leader.

Scheer did have significant support among other elected MPs going into the campaign, about two dozen by the end of it.

The party’s current platform – which Moen says takes a more “philosophically purist approach” than Bernier’s plan – includes proposals to establish a maximum federal income tax of 15 per cent, withdraw Canadian forces from all worldwide conflicts and repeal the Canada Health Act to make healthcare a purely provincial responsibility.

