At the press conference, Oscar-winning Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, the Cannes jury president, read a prepared statement that took a swipe at Netflix’s chances of taking home a major award at the festival, where the streaming company has original films competing for the first time ever this year.

A year ago too, India had no feature films in the official selection.

It’s not as if they would’ve gone to the cinema if it wasn’t on Netflix.

The festival groups its selection (invited from more than 1,000 submitted films) into a number of strands: “the Competition“; “Un Certain Regard“; “Director’s Fortnight” and “Critic’s Week” all of which have their own programme of films. “The festival asked Netflix in vain to accept that these two films could reach the audience of French movie theatres and not only its subscribers”.

Four years later, the Korean director returned with a new film imbued with the same potent message against human hubris, this time through the story of a young girl and her best friend – a genetically engineered monstrous animal which is sought by a biotech conglomerate for the solution to a global food shortage.

The move angered Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, who slammed what he called the French cinema establishment for “closing ranks” against the United States streaming service.

Spanish director Almodovar told reporters at Cannes that it would be “an enormous paradox if the Palme d’Or went to a film that can not be seen in cinemas”.

Eagerly awaited screenings include Happy End, the latest offering by two-time Palme d’Or victor Michael Haneke. In response to outcry from French theaters, festival organizers have said that films without plans for a theatrical release in France won’t be eligible for Cannes’ prestigious Palme d’Or competition.

Due to a rule change for next year’s festival, all movies submitted will have to be released in French cinemas.

Like many other filmmakers, Coppola was racing last week to put the final touches on her film before the festival.

His hometown of Philadelphia “is a long way from Cannes Film Festival“, Smith said. Companies like Netflix and Amazon have grown quickly in recent years.

The Australian actress is the undisputed queen of this year’s Cannes, starring in three movies as well as TV series “Top of the Lake“, which is getting a special screening. The new film marks the 100th anniversary of the sculptor’s death.

The 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival runs May 17 – 28.

The jury will pick the Palme d’Or victor out of the 19 films in competition next weekend. But France has an absurd law, meant to protect movie theatres from online competition, requiring that movies be kept off of subscription streaming services for thirty-six months after their theatrical release.