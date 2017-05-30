Captain Virat Kohli wants relaxed India in Champions Trophy

India, the defending champions, will begin their campaign on June 4 when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan. Indo-Pak games are always exciting for the fans. Kohli stressed that hype created around the game is not in their control but he mentioned it will not bother them. Even if we close series off, we want to win them without losing a game or drawing a game as well, if possible. People might say it is a question of life and death or redemption, but it’s not the case for me. “My only motivation is to keeping winning games for my country”, while speaking about his poor performance.

“It’s been going through my head and I have been working on lot of stuff based on how the game is changing”. I think I am equipped enough to do it. “You can’t keep a gun player down for long and I am sure he will be very determined to play well in England and show the world his class again”.

“Today, you look at the England team and you’ve got players playing in the IPL, and players who are astonishing with both the bat and ball”. But if you ask players from both sides, it is just like any other game. If given freedom, Dhoni and Yuvraj know how to bring their experience into play.

However, Kohli said that the team is not taking any extra pressure of being the defending champions.

“It’s so hard in these tournaments because they are all so good”.

Sarfraz also praised Bangladesh, with the two teams set to meet here for a warm-up match on Saturday. “They are the strongest pillars of the team and if they perform well, it boosts the morale of the entire team”, the swashbuckling batsman added.

Were India to retain their title they would become only the second nation to do so, but Kohli is not thinking about matching Australia’s feat and is instead keen for his side to just enjoy their cricket.

Williamson is familiar with being a part of thrilling one-day series in England but hopes his team will fare better this year after squandering a 2-1 lead over England in a best-of-five one-day series in 2015. “But it’s the physical care of your body that’s paramount, I think, to switch between formats because the body reacts very differently to different formats”.

‘In a World Cup you have league games and you have time to get into the tournament and dominate in the later half.

Last time, Australia were amongst the weakest teams in the competition but this time, they will be coming with a team comprising of the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Mitchell Starc, Chris Lynn, and Glenn Maxwell, just to name a few.

“We are very hopeful of playing well in this tournament and we want to win it”. But the matter did not roll further, it ended there. “As far as the team goes, we won last time because our fast bowlers did very well, our spinners were strong and our opening batsman did well”, Kohli said.