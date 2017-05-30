Cars.com Pulls Ads From Sean Hannity’s Fox News Show

Fox News Channel was forced to retract a fake news story – perpetuated by Hannity – Tuesday suggesting Rich, a former Democratic National Committee staffer, was killed in retribution for providing thousands of internal DNC emails to WikiLeaks.

“I will address this suffering family tonight at 10″, Hannity tweeted Tuesday before his nightly show on Fox News was set to air.

Shortly after the broadcast, the Rich family, in a statement, thanked Hannity for “not giving a venue to conspiracy theorists” and said they hoped Hannity would join Fox News in a “rededicated commitment to editorial integrity”.

Hannity said Tuesday that he had corresponded with Rich’s brother and that “out of respect for the family’s wishes – for now – I am not discussing this matter at this time“.

The host has been under fire from his political detractors for several weeks over his reporting on Seth Rich, a Democratic National Committee staffer who was murdered a year ago.

Hannity has been leading the pack, pushing the false tale that Rich leaked the DNC emails to Wikileaks, despite a shred of actual proof. “We will continue to investigate this story and will provide updates as warranted”.

Rod Wheeler, a private investigator and Fox News contributor first made the allegation. It does not justify an attempt to get me fired. It also made no mention of Sean Hannity, who has done stories about the case on his prime-time television show.

Fox News host Sean Hannity announced Wednesday night that he will start his Memorial Day weekend early as rumors swirl about his future at the network.

Brad Bauman, spokesman for the Rich family, told CNN the family was grateful for the retraction.

“For all of you in the media, I’m not going to stop doing my job and asking questions, because I know the lies you’re telling, and the conspiracies you’ve spun, with no evidence, to destroy a president in conjunction with the deep state”, Hannity added. Police have speculated that he was the victim of a robbery gone awry.

Last month, Bill O’Reilly was sacked from Fox News after scores of advertisers cut off ties with his show in the wake of a scathing New York Times report that claimed he sexually harassed several women.

Uncertainty over whether Hannity would defy his networks bosses over the story led to big ratings on Wednesday.

The post then gives a “list of companies that have advertised during Hannity’s Fox News show since May 1″.

The mattress maker Leesa Sleep, the exercise company Peloton, and the military financial services company USAA said they, too, were no longer advertising on Hannity’s show.