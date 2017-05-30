Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Holds Position in Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)

The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, May 2. Exelon Corporation had 44 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock now has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, March 24. As per Wednesday, August 12, the company rating was upgraded by Zacks. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $88 target. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Nine Chapters Capital Management Llc increased Eastman Chem Co (EMN) stake by 314.29% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. Institutional ownership in the company is 85.50% while the short ratio is 2.9. When there are more buyers than sellers, the stock price will rise because of the increased demand. About 617,670 shares traded. Archford Cap Strategies stated it has 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2016Q3.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 78 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr has 36,990 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Eastman Chemical Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.99%. 71,591 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. The total volume of shares traded was 862571 which puts the relative volume at 0.77 for the day. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Peak6 Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 70,623 shares. Sheehan now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $7.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.30. Eastman Chemical Company is now trading 1.33% above its 20-day and 7.37% versus the 200-day simple moving averages while 0.82% compared with its 50-day simple moving average. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,997,000. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 98,529 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha has 38,717 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold CVX shares while 689 reduced holdings. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 39,889 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The company backed its earnings growth expectations for 2017.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on July, 27. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.68 per share. This translates into $276.49 million profit for EMN giving the stock a 10.57 P/E. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09.

Since December 5, 2016, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $6.10 million activity. King Scott V. had sold 8,000 shares worth $636,460 on Tuesday, February 28. 16,250 Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) shares with value of $1.30M were sold by Costa Mark J. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,979. On Tuesday, March 7 the insider RAISBECK DAVID W sold $316,720. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company by 17.9% in the first quarter. DEMERITT STEPHEN R had sold 4,000 shares worth $303,240 on Monday, December 5. The insider HERNANDEZ ROBERT M sold 8,000 shares worth $622,000.

More important recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eastman Chemical (EMN) Q1 2017 Results – Earnings Call Transcript” on April 28, 2017, also Masslive.com published article titled: “Eastman Chemical, Performance Foodservice cited by EPA for Springfield violations”, Zacks.com published: “Eastman Chemical (EMN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates” on April 28, 2017. Therefore 69% are positive.

Thomas E. Claugus decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) by 8.04% based on its latest 2016Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 26 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Agricole given on Monday, May 2. BMO Capital Markets initiated Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Tuesday, September 13 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, August 20. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company by 92.4% in the first quarter. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post $7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year. The 52-week range is $31.34 to $57.24 and the consensus target price is $60.80. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical Company from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, October 14.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has moved 17.92% over the past week and is now priced at $82.17 after moving -1.89% in the most recent session. It also upped Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) stake by 25,000 shares and now owns 575,000 shares. Another trade for 125,000 shares valued at $13.79 million was sold by WATSON JOHN S. MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) has 0.00% since May 26, 2016 and is. Next Fin Group invested in 0% or 2,373 shares. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Company Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Eastman Chemical Company and related companies with our FREE daily email newsletter.