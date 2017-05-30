Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said it’s unlikely he returns to roaming the sidelines in time for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The reigning NBA Coach of the Year is still not feeling well after a May 5 procedure at Duke University to fix a spinal fluid leak stemming from back surgery complications almost two years ago.

Both teams enter the NBA Finals on the heels of incredible runs with the Warriors ideal through 12 playoff games and the Cavaliers suffering just one loss on their way to the championship series.

That move proved prudent, as Kerr wound up missing Game 3 of the first round April 22 and announced the next day he would be out indefinitely after his symptoms “took a turn for the worse” in the prior days.

Kerr also raved about how Brown has handled this “awkward situation”. “So, he has to make those decisions [during games]”, Kerr said.

Kerr returned this season and coached the entire 82-game regular season without incident, as well as the opening two games of Golden State’s first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Of the many juicy subplots between the Cavs and Warriors, one that frequently goes overlooked is Lue, the former assistant who has blossomed in no time into one of the league’s brightest young head coaches and a playoff savant. He traveled to San Antonio for Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference finals and said “no matter what” he will be traveling with the Warriors to Cleveland for the NBA Finals.

Golden State took a 2-0 lead a year ago and then lost four of the next five games. He has spoken to the team in the locker room before, during and after games.

It sounds like Kerr has set a deadline for himself, saying he doesn’t want it to be a night-by-night decision about whether he can return to the sideline throughout The Finals.

As part of my appearance on 92.3 The Fan on Monday afternoon, host Mike “Chico” Bormann and I talked about the Finals. “But I’m not ready to coach yet”. You saw me in the fourth quarter of Game 2, I could not sit still in my chair, it was that much pain. “So, it’s going to be very challenging not only on me mentally, but on our ballclub and on our franchise”.

Golden State has been putting on a basketball clinic over the past two months, winning 27 of 28 games since March 11 and becoming the first squad to start the postseason 12-0.

Curry has gotten better in each round and many are calling this his best postseason yet. This is the most exciting, hardest-to-defend team I have ever seen. Who says the Warriors can’t do the same thing with Kerr?

James also took on a Celtics team loaded with big-name talents. It’s not easy, but he’s obviously doing a good job.

Last week, when meeting with reporters about Kerr’s health status, general manager Bob Myers said, though Kerr isn’t progressing from his health issues as well as he hoped, he has enjoyed being around the team because basketball is his “sanctuary” away from the pain. “There seems to be a theme when I’m out, I think the team is like 108-2”.

But he doesn’t feel good enough yet. That really could mean leaving Kerr in the bullpen until they absolutely need him. Brown was expected back Tuesday.