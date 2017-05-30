Cavs rally to beat Celtics in Game 4

As good as he was on the court, the Celtics have to be kicking themselves for not doing more with the time James on the bench in the second quarter which in hindsight, was among the bigger factors in them now returning home facing elimination as opposed to being tied at two games apiece in this series.

The Celtics were without star guard Isaiah Thomas, a Second Team All-NBA selection, for the final three games of the series due to a hip injury that may require surgery.

James, who had never picked up four first-half fouls in his 14-year National Basketball Association career, regular season or postseason, got his fourth with 6:46 to play in the second period and Cleveland down 10 points. Golden State will practice again Saturday then take Sunday as its last off day ahead of Thursday’s Game 1 at Oracle Arena.

With James in foul trouble, Irving stayed on the floor despite rolling his left ankle in the third quarter, when he scored 19 points in less than five minutes.

Irving had a playoff career-high 42 points which included him scoring 12 of Cleveland’s 14 points in the final 6:46 of the second with James on the bench.

The Celtics held a 57-47 half-time lead, but the Cavaliers came out of the break on fire.

Nothing was going to keeping Irving out.

Just like that, the Cavs were up seven heading into the fourth period, where a rested James scored 15 of his 24 second-half points as Cleveland put the game away.

“The importance of a Game 4 – especially the way we came out in Game 3 – you know, in the back of my mind, I was like, I’m saying to myself, ‘We cannot-they can not tie up this series”, said Irving.

“The close-out game is always the hardest, and also you’re doing it (on the road)”, James said. “If we come out with a defensive mindset, I think we’ll be fine”.

The duo ended up combining for 76 points, with Irving racking up 42 points and four assists, the point total marking a playoff high for the six-year veteran.

Avery Bradley scored 19 and Jae Crowder 18 for Boston.

The Boston Celtics went to Cleveland and stole a game.

He did it with a three-pointer late in the third quarter – the first of a string of three straight from beyond the arc.

“You got us to this point and continue to do that, so I just tried to find ways to get into the lane, get into transition, when they backed off, shoot the jumper, and felt very comfortable”. And looking at the final score, the gap between them and the Cavaliers seemed bigger than ever. Magic averaged 26.2 points, 13.0 assists and 8.0 rebounds en route to winning Finals MVP. Love also set a career playoff mark by grabbing 17 rebounds. “I think Tyronn Lue, at that point, was gambling that LeBron would not pick up any more fouls”.

“We played as well as we’d played in the entire playoffs in the first half and then for various reasons that didn’t happen in the second half”. Boston won the first matchup in 1984, but the Lakers would even things up the following year.

Notes: Center Zaza Pachulia, who missed Games 3 and 4 at San Antonio in the Western Conference finals with a bruised right heel, is back going through full practices in preparation to play in his first career Finals.