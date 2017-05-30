Cavs vs Warriors – what’s different this year?

“Mike’s been incredible. It’s an awkward situation, again this is so unique”, Kerr said.

Kerr said he expects to re-evaluate his fitness after Game one of the eagerly anticipated series, the 3rd year in a row the Cavs and Warriors have met in the NBA Finals.

Golden State, unbeaten this post-season at 12-0 with sweeps of Houston, Utah and San Antonio, hosts the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers in Games 1 and 2 on Thursday and Sunday. He missed the first half of last season while current Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton filled in as acting coach, with Kerr again dealing with complications from back surgery.

Whether it’s taxing for the rest of his staff, he’s done his best to stay involved with the team, just to help keep everyone on the same page. “I’m not well enough to coach games, and I know that (because) I coached all 82 games and I did OK”. The Warriors won in six games in 2015, then the Cavs came back from a 3-1 series deficit to win a Game 7 for the ages in the 2016 Finals. Other than that, they have been blowing just about every team out of the water and they certainly aren’t going to make it easy on Golden State. King Cavalier James and his team became the first in National Basketball Association history to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the finals and, devastatingly, Chef Curry and his team became the first in National Basketball Association history to lose a finals series in that manner. That’s hugely painful for him, more than anybody, and I wish, and he wishes, and I’m sure you guys do, too, that there’s something that could get him there. It’s tough for me to say that is the case. The Warriors added Kevin Durant to their star-studded core that features Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

“Once we get to Game one it might be a good time to make a decision one way or another”, Kerr said. But it seems like everyone is picking the Warriors to dethrone the Cavs in their third consecutive Finals matchup, leaving a couple of participants a bit surprised by the prognostication. “It is weird. But we’re doing okay”.