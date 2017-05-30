CBI begins probe into AI-IA merger

CBI’s second FIR has been registered to probe what it called “irregular leasing of large number of aircraft by Air India without due consideration, proper route study and marketing or price strategy”.

CBI spokesperson R K Gaur told media persons that FIRs have been registered for offences of criminal conspiracy and corruption against unidentified officials of the civil aviation ministry and Air India.

The CBI on Monday registered three cases against unnamed Civil Aviation Ministry and Air India officials in the issue of purchase of 111 Boeing aircraft worth Rs 70,000 crore and alleged corruption in handing over worldwide airline routes to private airlines during the UPA regime. But the government finally chose to buy 68 for Air India from Boeing, and another 43 for Indian Airlines from Airbus. “Such a purchase caused an alleged financial loss to the already stressed national carriers”, Mr Gaur said about the first FIR. “This was a recipe for disaster and should have raised alarm signals in ministry of civil aviation, Public Investment Board and the Planning Commission”, the CAG report had stated.

The CAG also flagged the “speed” at which the acquisition process for 68 aircraft was dealt with and observed that it was based on “flawed” assumptions.

“The national carriers gave up profit-making routes and schedules which clearly placed private airlines in a profitable position while causing a huge loss to them”, said the official.

The third case, again for criminal conspiracy and corruption, was filed against several parties for giving up profit-making routes and timings of Air India in favour of worldwide private airlines, resulting massive losses for the national carrier.The company has amassed a debt of Rs 50,000 crore over the years, of which Rs 25,000 crore is on account of aircraft valuation.

The Union Cabinet had cleared the Indian Airlines-Air India merger proposal in March 2007.

The government auditor had said, “The financial case for the merger was not adequately validated prior to the merger”.

A bench led by CJI JS Khehar had directed CBI to hand in its probe report by June 2017. CBI sources said “all stakeholders” were under its scanner with regard to the merger of the two state-run airlines. NCP leader Praful Patel was the civil aviation minister when both the merger and acquisition of Boeing aircraft to expand fleet took place.

About the purchase of 111 planes, CBI officials said the original proposal was to buy a total of 28 planes for Air India and Indian Airlines.

The current Air India Chairman-cum-Managing Director Ashwani Lohani had recently said the merger was behind Air India’s “downfall”.