Celtics fail to stop Cavs

“I’m looking forward to that”.

Kevin Love managed another quiet double-double, collecting 15 points and 11 boards, while also making an impact on defense with four steals. For the Celtics to realistically challenge the Cavs in the next three years, it’s going to take a significant talent increase. “Chasing him around all those dang screens, Steph does a great job of sacrificing himself, as well as getting guys open shots (and) knocking down some tough shots. They just stayed resilient all year, got to the playoffs, and we really stepped our game up”, he said.

Irving won the matchup previous year, averaging 27.1 points to Curry’s 21.1.

“I’ve been very blessed the last few years to be a part of this league and play on the big stage”, said Cleveland star LeBron James, who has now reached the Finals for the eighth time  including each of the last seven years. “It’s not a one-on-one matchup”. We’ve got to come out and play.

“Curry (is) the two-time MVP”, Lue added.

But with that risk comes the tremendous potential to be rewarded with a great player who could be just what this franchise needs in order to bring home Banner 18. In a league where seemingly every team is trying to go small as often as possible, there is no configuration any team can put together that’s more unsafe than the “Hamptons Five”, as the Warriors quintet was dubbed after a recruiting meeting in the Hamptons where Durant was convinced to join them as a free agent last July.

For Thomas, that level was an incredible 28.9 points and 5.9 assists per game.

Durant isn’t far behind at 25.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists. “That’s why they’ve both been so efficient”. “It has, just not as frequently as I want”.

The NBA Finals get underway with Golden State, which finished with a league-best 67-15 record in the regular season, hosting Games 1 and 2 on June 1 and 4. “We were able to go to the Eastern Conference finals, learn a lot about being in this position, and I feel like it’s going to help us for next year”. In the clinching game, he scored 25 points and became the first player in National Basketball Association history to score at least 25 points in the Finals-clinching victory without previously doing so in that regular season or in the earlier playoff games that year.

Yes, they exceeded most people’s expectations.

This Cavs team became the third squad in National Basketball Association history to knock down 1,000 3-pointers during the regular season, joining last season’s Warriors squad, as well as this year’s Houston team.

Love said, “At the end of the day, we are defending our title”.

“Our feeling going in is a little bit different”. He was a non-factor for much of the series, and his defense left a lot to be desired.

Irving is next on the odds sheet at 10-1, followed by Draymond Green of GSW at at 12-1. We’ll likely find out just how injured Curry was last season if he’s dominant during these Finals. “And then I just continued to play on it, continued to try to do as much treatment as possible”. They have the No. 1 pick; we’ll see what they do with that.