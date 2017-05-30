Ceremonies at cemetery planned for veterans, walkway

Volunteers can go to the cemetery starting at 8 tomorrow morning to collect the flags placed at each grave.

Memorial Day is dedicated to honoring more than 200 years of sacrifice since the United States’ founding.

Hundreds of San Antonians marked this Memorial Day by paying their respects at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

For some, Memorial Day is a day off of work spent celebrating on the lake or grilling out with loved ones.

“The bikers, when we get together, we honor those those that have fallen”, said Vietnam veteran Roy Proctor.

The cemetery was founded in 1845 and is believed to be the oldest burial spot for settlers in Winnebago County.

“It’s very important to keep them in our hearts and minds”.

The resemblance of war briefly drowned out the silence that fell over the Knoxville National Cemetery, honoring men and women who protected, served and died for America. The Levitsky sister served as Army nurses during WWII that helped many soldiers return home from Europe. Many people made sacrifices, and many people lost their life, and fought to preserve our way of life.

In his speech, Dunham asked the crowd to reflect on their earliest Memorial Day memories and the original meaning of the holiday.

“It’s letting the kids know that they’ll have something to do in the future, and we have done it in the past”, Jones said.

A gun salute, Taps, and bagpipes closed out the ceremony. “It’s going to be a attractive cemetery and people will remember this for hundreds and hundreds of years”.

More veterans and active duty military members sang their service songs from their seats, played by the Alamo City Community Marching Band. “We miss him. The whole ceremony today, looking at the people and all that they’ve done and served for the country, it makes it all worthwhile”, said Veal.