Chaffetz doubles down on request for Comey documents after Federal Bureau of Investigation balks

As for the memos Comey wrote about his meetings with President Trump – including one in which Comey said the president asked him repeatedly for his personal loyalty – the fired Federal Bureau of Investigation director does not object to releasing the memos to congressional committees or submitting them to Mueller’s office.

The FBI says it won’t give Congress the memos written by former FBI Director James Comey that reportedly gave his impressions of conversation he had with President Trump.

The FBI didn’t completely rule out handing over the documents but said it was still reviewing Chaffetz’s request in light of the Justice Department appointing a special counsel to investigate potential Russian collusion with the Trump campaign.

"The FBI is withholding those documents, citing to the appointment of Robert Mueller as Special Prosecutor", Chaffetz stated in the letter. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller will oversee the law enforcement investigation into possible coordination between President Trump's campaign and Russian Federation. Trump raised the prospect that secret recordings may exist in tweet following Comey's dismissal – "James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" In a letter to acting FBI director Andrew McCabe, he wrote that the objective of the Congressional investigation is different from Mueller's.

Chaffetz issued a new June 8th deadline for the materials he’s requesting.

The letter signed by Chaffetz says that the House committee has its own right to investigate that is guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.

The FBI is slow walking the investigation and is resisting cooperating with Congress, letting Trump dangle while his political enemies savage him.

Chaffetz’s original request was sent after it emerged that Comey had kept detailed memos, known as memoranda for the record, of interactions with the president.

“Whereas the Special Counsel is conducting a criminal or counterintelligence investigation that will occur largely behind closed doors, the Committee’s work will shed light on matters of high public interest, regardless of whether there is evidence of criminal conduct”, Chaffetz wrote.