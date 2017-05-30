‘Chardonnay helped a little’, Clinton tells students in commencement address

Hillary Clinton gave the commencement speech at Wellesley College, her alma mater, on Friday. This month, President Trump fired FBI director James Comey, who was in the midst of an investigation into the Trump White House’s ties to Russian Federation and that country’s possible interference in the 2016 presidential election. They attempt to control realty. “We were asking urgent questions about whether women, people of color, religious minorities and immigrants would ever be treated with dignity and respect”. Let’s call it what it is: “It’s a con”, she told the college students. From an all but assured win in the 2016 presidential election, Clinton lost to – well, you know the story. Clinton had much to say about the November election and the current state of affairs in the United States.

His Federal Budget proposes billions of dollars in spending cuts, something Clinton has described as “cruel”.

“You, you may have heard that things didn’t exactly go the way I planned”.

This time around, she reminisced about her time at Wellesley and how her parents encouraged her to “stick it out” after she got intimidated by the academics.

Because every graduate likes to think about politics when they’re hungover (and, OK, if you’re me, sipping out of a flask during the speeches) on graduation day.

And to laughs and applause: “I won’t lie, Chardonnay helped a little too”. She compared his presidency to that of Nixon.

“Some are even denying things we see with our own eyes, like the size of crowds“, she said alluding to but not naming Trump, who falsely accused the media last January of misrepresenting the size of his inauguration crowds.

Clinton ended her address by imploring the audience to stand up for free speech and human rights by registering to vote, marching in protests, running for office and promoting plurality. “It matters because if our leaders lie about the problems we face we’ll never solve them” and “it undermines confidence in government as a whole, which in turn breeds more cynicism and anger”.

In the face of dire political circumstances, she said, “there’s only one answer: Keep going”. On Friday, she delivered the keynote address for graduates at Wellesley College, which she attended school from 1965-1969.

“They may even call you a ‘nasty woman, ‘” Clinton said, raising a term that Trump had used against her during a presidential debate.

Earlier this week, Clinton made similar comments blasting Trump’s budget saying that it, along with efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, “shows an unimaginable level of cruelty and lack of imagination and disdain for the struggles of millions of Americans”.