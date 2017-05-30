Chelsea and Arsenal will pursue £85million-rated Andrea Belotti from Torino

Fresh from going head-to-head on the pitch in Saturday’s dramatic FA Cup Final, the two clubs are set to fight it out off the pitch this summer too as they both focus on bringing in a striker who has torn Italian football apart this season.

However, there are fears in the Torino camp that it could have been his last appearance for the club as the striker has been widely linked with a move away.

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly leading the charge in the race to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti this summer, despite his £85m valuation.

“We hope he stays with us, but he will choose what is best for his career”.

Despite that, Tuttosport is reporting that Arsenal are willing to offer €60m [£52m] to sign Belotti, while both Chelsea and Manchester United would go to €70m [£60m].

This season saw contract rebel Alexis Sanchez occupy Arsenal’s main striking berth for much of the campaign with Olivier Giroud his deputy for the most part, but Belotti would be a more natural fit following a breakthrough 2016-17 term. However, one goal against Bologna during November of that year sparked a miraculous turn in events for the Italian. The 23-year-old will play ahead of Griezmann as the duo will form a key partnership to lead United’s attack next season. He missed three penalties from the spot this season in the Serie-A.

A move to a European giant like Chelsea or Arsenal would surely only help that become more of a possibility.