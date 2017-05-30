Chelsea boss Conte defends Victor Moses after dive

Arsene Wenger reacts at the end of Saturday’s FA Cup final at Wembley.

Chelsea gaffer Antonio Conte has defended Nigerian worldwide striker Victor Moses following his red card in the 2017 English FA Cup final against Arsenal on Saturday, May 27, 2017.

Indeed, next season will be the first time Arsenal will start the season in the UEFA Europa League under Wenger, having finished in fifth place in the table.

Arsenal’s players celebrate after their win over Chelsea on the pitch after the English FA Cup final football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on May 27, 2017.

While the benefits of keeping Wenger on are obvious, it doesn’t hide the fact that they failed to qualify for the Champions League this season and fell way short in the Premier League title race.

Conte was offering a defence for the player, who was shown the red card during the Emirates FA Cup final between Chelsea and Arsenal.

“This doesn’t influence anything”, record seven-times FA Cup victor Wenger told reporters after the match.

“It’s not about popularity, it’s about competence”. You can not get tougher. “They played a good game”, the Belgian told BBC Sport.

Wenger is reported to have been offered a new contract, but when asked if he knows what will happen, he replied: “No”.

There was controversy over the opener from the Chilean, with Aaron Ramsey deemed not to be interfering with play while standing in an offside position.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Ferdinand said: “Wenger will be sitting there and scratching his head”.

His mood would change however when substitute Willian’s cross was converted by Costa, but there were still 14 minutes to play. Hopefully, he’ll be there next season. The goalkeeper, however, tried to adopt a positive approach and said the Chelsea players will try harder to win the FA Cup next year.

Although Sanchez was Arsenal’s top scorer throughout the season, some have questioned his attitude and desire when his team needed it most. Still, with most insiders expecting the contract to be signed, beginning the framework for the next manager and avoiding the chaos of a sudden departure seems like the smartest business and perhaps the only leverage the board can muster over Wenger’s control. I know my mind.

“Look, let’s enjoy the win tonight, not worry about the future, and live in the present”. I’m very proud of the spirit we have shown in the last two months.