Chelsea: Keeper move on cards

Sky Sports claim the Cherries have had an offer of £10m accepted for Begovic.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina worldwide still needs to agree personal terms and complete a medical for the deal to be completed.

Bournemouth were keen to sign the goalkeeper during the January transfer window but Chelsea refused to sell because they were unable to bring in an alternative deputy for first-choice keeper Thibaut Courtois.

The Bosnia global could yet be joined by Stamford Bridge team-mates Nathan Ake and Kasey Palmer as Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has an interest in both plus John Terry, who has yet to decide on his future.

Begovic finds first-team opportunities nearly impossible to come by at Chelsea due to the form of Thibaut Courtois so a move away to another Premier League club has always been on the cards this summer.

The 29-year-old has made 33 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions during his two-year stay at Stamford Bridge, with 19 of those coming in the Premier League, but had previously been a mainstay in goal for Stoke City, as well as playing Premier League football for Portsmouth.

Begovic will compete with 37-year-old keeper Arthur Boruc for a place at Bournemouth should he move, the Pole featured 35 times under Eddie Howe last season and signed a new one-year deal in April 2017.

The Daily Mail also claims that Begovic will not be making the move to Dean Court alone, and that the south coasters have been scouting a number of the Blues’ fringe players, and will attempt to lure them away with the promise of more consistent first team opportunities.