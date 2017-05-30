Chinese pingpong great suspended, sent home from worlds

Former Olympic champion Kong Linghui has been suspended as head coach of the Chinese women’s table tennis team following a lawsuit over a gambling debt filed by a Singaporean hotel, the Chinese Table Tennis Association announced on Tuesday.

The lawsuit filed in Hong Kong alleges he borrowed the equivalent of $721,000 from Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands hotel and casino in 2015 and has failed to repay nearly half of his debt, according to Chinese media reports.

Mr Kong said he visited Singapore for four days in February 2015, accompanied by his parents, relatives and friends.

“Someone apparently became embroiled in a financial dispute at that time, and now I am embroiled in a lawsuit”, said Mr Kong, who was in Dusseldorf, Germany, yesterday with China’s national team for the World Table Tennis Championships.

Since the agreement was made, Marina Bay Sands says Kong has only paid off around SGD545,000.

The 41-year-old sportsman has now been suspended from his current role as head coach of China’s women’s table tennis team.

“It is only until today after media reports have exposed the incident that I have learned someone had left some debt unsettled with the casino”, he said in a statement on Weibo. “I have immediately requested the indebted to show up and clarify the facts”.

Table tennis is a national obsession in China, where Mr Kong is counted among the sport’s all-time greats. He competed in the 1996, 2000, and 2004 Summer Olympics, where he won two gold medals and a silver medal – although in fairness, he won those because he spent years honing his sport, not because of “Lady Luck”.