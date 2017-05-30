Chris Cornell’s Funeral Attended by Brad Pitt, Dave Grohl and More Stars

Brad Pitt, Josh Brolin and Pharrell Williams were also attending Friday’s service at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Vicky Cornell penned an open letter to her husband, writing that she would stand up for him, take care of their children, and that she knew they would find each other again someday.

A report from the Associated Press offered a detailed account of the events of Friday afternoon, as chauffeured cars and SUVs arrived at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, carrying mourners invited to Chris Cornell’s funeral at the famed cemetery’s Fairbanks Lawn.

Eulogies were given by Brolin, Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, Tom Morello and Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament and Matt Cameron.

Chris Cornell’s friends gathered on Friday for one last goodbye.

Chris died only minutes after his final gig in Detroit last week.

Cornell’s grave marker, decorated with bouquets of flowers and several red roses, reads, “Voice of our generation and an artist for all time”.

Out of respect for the family, we will not be posting photos from the funeral.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Cornell died of a suicide by hanging at his MGM Grand Detroit hotel room at May 17, only hours after he performed with Soundgarden at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

The family of the Audioslave and Soundgarden musician were also joined by Audioslave’s Tom Morello and Chris’ Soundgarden bandmates as they laid the late star to rest at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

A wealth of stars, actors and musicians paid tribute to Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell at a private memorial service.

“If you are depressed, if you are in trouble, if you feel like you might slip off the tightrope of life, in that moment you call the person sitting next to you right now, or you can call me”, he said.

“He always was focused on his children and his wife”.

His death closed another chapter in the Seattle-based grunge scene. With lyrics like, “In my time of dying, I want nobody to mourn/All I want for you to do is take my body home”, it’s not hard to see why some would think that suicide was on Cornell’s mind, but Laffitte said that is simply not the case.

Kanan Sanchez places a folded sheet of paper with the word “Sound” over the stone at the Garden of Legends section of the Hollywood Forever Cemetery where Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell was buried at a funeral service in Los Angeles, California on May 26, 2017.