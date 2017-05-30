CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) & Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Traders Alert

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) has risen 19.41% since May 29, 2016 and is uptrending. The average is taken over a specific period of time, like 10 days, 20 minutes, 30 weeks, or any time period the trader chooses. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. It has outperformed by 5.57% the S&P500.

While taking a look at financials, we can look at a number of key indicators about Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) . DECK’s SI was 4.24 million shares in May as released by FINRA. 6,835,495 shares of the company traded hands.

05/26/2017 – Deckers Outdoor Corporation had its ” rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. The share price was last seen 8.86% higher, reaching at $10.07 on May.

The current consensus rating on Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) is Hold (Score: 2.39) with a consensus target price of $63.08 per share, a potential 6.15% downside. Kistler stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK). It has outperformed by 2.71% the S&P500.

Including today’s unusual volume, Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s stock is performing at 21.34% on the year. Deckers Outdoor Corp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. The Company’s segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business. It has a 445.99 P/E ratio. The Company sells accessories, such as handbags and loungewear, through domestic and global retailers, worldwide distributors and directly to end user consumers both domestically and internationally, through its Websites, call centers and retail stores. Therefore 38% are positive. On Friday, February 3 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Brean Capital on Friday, May 27. The company was maintained on Friday, February 3 by Canaccord Genuity.

10/20/2016 – Deckers Outdoor Corporation had its ” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse.

5/27/2017-B. Riley Reiterated Rating of Neutral. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 26 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q4 2016. Its down 0.10, from 1.29 in 2016Q3. Deckers Outdoor Corp had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. 29 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 18,135 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has 21,237 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership reported 29,997 shares.

On 9/12/2014 Constance Rishwain, Insider, sold 5,310 with an average share price of $99.00 per share and the total transaction amounting to $525,690.00. Genesis Asset Managers Llp owns 2.09 million shares or 3.88% of their U.S. portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0.02% or 2.68 million shares.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) opened at 67.21 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0.15% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Legal General Grp Public Ltd stated it has 32,470 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 435,983 shares. Bluefin Trading accumulated 0.08% or 23,799 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Analysts gives CIT Group Inc. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. WOOF’s profit will be $76.47 million for 24.45 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.58 and a beta of 0.88. The Firm operates through five divisions: animal hospitals, veterinary diagnostic laboratories (Laboratory), veterinary medical technology (Medical Technology), Vetstreet and Camp Bow Wow Franchising, Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2016 Q4. Moreover, Da Davidson & has 0% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK). Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn holds 175 shares. Bowen Hanes And holds 0.98% or 265,000 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Ftb holds 0% or 220 shares. Nicholas Wi has 0.34% invested in VCA Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) for 223,060 shares. The Virginia-based Burney Co has invested 0.22% in the stock. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in VCA Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF).

Ratings analysis reveals 100% of FirstCash’s analysts are positive. Rhumbline Advisers reported 65,420 shares. The firm now has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 15 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 29 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 8 by Evercore. The rating was downgraded by CL King to “Neutral” on Thursday, January 26.

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Corp Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Deckers Outdoor Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.