City siege was start of extremist plan — Philippine military

The surviving hostages said they had seen one of their companions beheaded in front of them and were warned they would meet the same fate if the government did not meet the group’s demands.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in the south through mid-July.

More than 100 people, including 24 civilians, have been killed in six days of fighting, the government said.

Armed Forces spokesman Brig.

“We don’t want what’s happening in Marawi to spill over to Iligan”, said Colonel Alex Aduca, chief of the Fourth Mechanised Infantry Battalion.

“We do not have a timeline, but we’re seeking to end this as soon as possible”.

“Our ground commanders have assured that the end is nearly there”, Brig. So we hope to get clear results.

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella on May 29 said that Philippine security forces gained authority in most of Marawi’s areas, only some small parts were under militants’ control.

The 15 senators also found the declaration to be “satisfactory, constitutional and in accordance with the law” and did not intend to revoke it.

He belied reports the Maute is in control of about half of the city, branding it as “fake news”. “The others were not so lucky”, a visibly shocked Ms Bandung said.

Among those retrieved were bodies of a couple, eight male teenagers, and a suspected Maute group member who were all brought to a funeral parlor in Iligan City for post-mortem examination as required by Scene of the Crime Operatives.

But the militants, initially estimated by the nation’s defence chief to number just 100, have withstood eight days of intense air assaults and street-to-street combat, prompting the government’s threats on Tuesday. There are reports that more civilians remain trapped in conflict areas.

“And this could be the reason why the group is intensely fighting in some areas”, Padilla said.

These acts, it said, fell within the purview of Article 134 of the Revised Penal Code that defines rebellion or insurrection as “rising publicly and taking arms against the government for the objective of removing from the allegiance to said government or its laws, the territory of the Philippine Islands or any part thereof, of any body of land, naval or other armed forces, depriving the Chief Executive or the Legislature, wholly or partially, of any of their powers and prerogatives”. He now heads an alliance of at least 10 smaller militant groups.

Why has violence flared in the Philippines city of Marawi?

Padilla said it is also hard to say exactly how many Maute men remain in Marawi.

Padilla said the military hoped to finish the operation within 60 days. The militants took over several buildings and burned others.

The violence erupted last week after the army raided the hideout of Isnilon Hapilon, who has been designated by ISIS as its leader in the Philippines.

Ano said the gunmen were prepared to fight because they had been planning to unleash attacks during the holy month of Ramadan to capture the attention of the IS group. “We appeal to our military forces to use a different approach”. It has maintained throughout that it is in full control of the situation and says supporters of the Maute were making exaggerated claims on social media.

All of the groups are inspired by the Islamic State group.

The number represents almost a half of the 201,785 total population of the city.

Suganob said in the video that he was taken prisoner along with a professor from Mindanao State University, two female church workers and seven teachers.

(AP Photo/Bullit Marquez). Displaced Marawi city residents prepare to receive food packs and sleeping mats from the International Committee of the Red Cross at an evacuation center in Saguiaran township near the besieged city of Marawi, Lanao del Sur p. “So many were affected”. The city has 96 barangays.

As this developed, civilian and military authorities have issued protocols for civilians to be rescued. But the battle for Marawi has important lessons for the Philippines and Southeast Asia. Authorities are now concerned that Maute militants – who have pledged allegiance to Daesh – are blending in with the evacuees in Iligan and could launch terrorist attacks there.

Maute militants flew an IS flag in one of the city’s mosques previous year, a local resident said, speaking on condition of anonymity, fearing for his safety.

In recent years, small militant groups in the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia have begun unifying under the banner of the Islamic State group.

He said erring policemen have nothing in mind except to make money through illegal means, while their counterparts in Marawi City are thinking of how to survive the fighting.

Vice-President Leni Robredo yesterday visited soldiers who had been injured in the battle with the militants.