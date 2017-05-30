Clinton Group Inc. Raises Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

The Firm has two business divisions: banking and financial services, and insurance services. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $9,784,000. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 64,100 shares. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $52.72 and a 1-year high of $72.30. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s current price.

Recently analysts working for various investment brokerages have changed their ratings and price targets on shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 47.05%. It has underperformed by 17.22% the S&P500. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Realty Income had 22 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, December 16, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

On the other hand the company has Relative Strength Index (RSI 14) of 28.43 along with Average True Range (ATR 14) of 0.51, Consequently Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)’s weekly and monthly volatility is 2.28%, 2.64% respectively. Independent Research has “Hold” rating and $39 target. (NYSE:T) on Wednesday, April 27 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Suntrust Robinson given on Friday, December 16.

01/07/2016 – Agree Realty Corporation had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, April 18.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. KIM’s profit will be $158.87M for 11.72 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,513,000 after buying an additional 122,988 shares in the last quarter. The Firm is engaged in the ownership, management, development and operation of open-air shopping centers, which are anchored generally by discount department stores, grocery stores or drugstores. It has a 37.23 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had interests in 525 shopping center properties, aggregating 85.4 million square feet of gross leasable area, located in 34 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. Another trade for 6,389 shares valued at $160,124 was made by LOURENSO FRANK on Monday, February 13. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp by 384.5% in the fourth quarter.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q4 2016. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp by 27.9% in the third quarter. Its up 1018.18% from 1,100 shares previously. National Bank Of America De holds 4.64M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp by 3.9% in the first quarter.

The share price of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) was up +0.05% during the last trading session, with a day high of 55.70. It closed at $0.022 lastly. The company’s beta value is at 0.69.

A number of investment brokers have recently updated their price targets on shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.29.

Ratings analysis reveals 43% of Agree Realty’s analysts are positive. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Inc invested in 28,910 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 10.49% since May 29, 2016 and is uptrending. Aviva Public Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM). 1,847 shares valued at $109,989 were sold by Fox Benjamin N on Monday, March 20. First Business invested 0.05% in AT&T Inc. Allianz Asset Mgmt Ag reported 13,240 shares.

Analysts await Sussex Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to report earnings on July, 26. Its sales stood at 7.50% a year on average in the period of last five years. Its down 0.07, from 1.06 in 2016Q3. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 19,077 shares. Pl Capital Advisors Llc owns 102,882 shares or 0.57% of their U.S. portfolio.

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased At&T Inc. The Korea-based Korea has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O). Mufg Americas Hldgs, New York-based fund reported 679,506 shares. About 30 shares traded.

