And it was a duel, a heart-pounding one, as the two of them glided down the backstretch side by side. That decision nearly certainly won them Saturday’s Preakness at Pimlico.

This year, the connections of graded stakes-placed Cloud Computing successfully shook the virus symptoms that affect so many and skipped the Run for the Roses despite having earned enough points in favor of the Preakness Stakes (GI), giving more time between races to the lightly raced colt and avoiding the pitfalls that sometimes come with the bumper auto affair the Kentucky Derby sometimes becomes.

Cloud Computing (2), ridden by Javier Castellano, wins the 142nd Preakness Stakes horse race ahead of Classic Empire, ridden by Julien Leparoux, Saturday, May 20, 2017, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

“Best dirt trainer in the country”, Lawrence, the co-owner, whispered to Brown in the winner’s circle. He embarrassed himself after the 2014 Belmont Stakes by complaining bitterly about the common practice of entering fresh horses in the later Triple Crown races to ambush the Derby victor. “He rode an excellent race. And without his mentorship, I certainly wouldn’t be here”.

It was the first career Triple Crown win for Brown.

Most believed if it wasn’t another happy day for Always Dreaming, it would be a statement day for Classic Empire, the two-year-old champion and Arkansas Derby victor, who did well to squeeze a fourth-place finish out of a bumper-car trip two weeks ago at Churchill Downs.

When I lived in Louisville, Mark’s late father Norman always kept me up-to-date about the future of horse racing in Florida. A record $97 million was bet on the Pimlico card and those sharp enough to keep the Derby victor off all tickets and put Cloud Computing on top had the potential for some very nice payoffs.

Always Dreaming floated up from his 4-5 morning line and went off at 6-5 in the field of 10.

This was supposed to be a duel between the Kentucky Derby victor, Always Dreaming, and Classic Empire, a hard-luck colt that most believed was the best 3-year-old horse in the country. Castellano – the soon-to-be Hall of Fame inductee – won the 2006 Preakness Stakes aboard Bernardini.

“We didn’t have an excuse”, said Todd Pletcher, who trains Always Dreaming.

The early pace was reasonably quick, but so was the pace in the Derby. “The only thing is, Always Dreaming backed out of the race early”. He is basically known as a trainer of turf horses but that has changed forever now.

“He was there”, Pletcher said, “but it wasn’t like he was dragging Johnny (Velazquez, the jockey) there”. “He’s a really good horse with a huge future and I think we’re just getting started with him”, said McPeek. “We’ll savor the Derby victory”.

Always Dreaming, which led much of the race, finished well back after fading down the stretch at Pimlico Race Course near Baltimore.

We analysed the race and handicapped the race together – we had a lot of thoughts and put them together and I think that is the most important thing in a relationship. It is just not part of his program.

The final race of the series for three year olds will be the Belmont in Elmont, New York, on June 10. He was noncommittal about running Cloud Computing in the Belmont as he savored the biggest victory of his young career. Brown and the ownership group was patient with the victor, deciding to skip the Derby and point to the Preakness where a smaller field awaited.

Klarman, also a Cornell graduate, and a Boston-based investment-firm honcho, had grown up “three blocks from here”, in his telling, and had “started out as a teenager handicapping”, and “enjoying the puzzle of trying to figure out who might win a race”. He came into the Preakness after a six-week break. Lawrence, who went to Shaker High in suburban Albany, is the CEO of Meridian Capital Partners, a prominent hedge fund. Klarman, 59, is known as a value investing legend and manages $30 billion in assets.

“I’m not a horseman, but Chad is”, Klarman said.