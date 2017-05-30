COLA 600 Dillon takes 1st flag; Johnson out of gas

Martin Truex Jr. had the best auto in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but Austin Dillon had the ideal strategy to claim victory. After Earnhardt’s death in the 2001 Daytona 500, Childress retired the number in NASCAR’s premier series until Dillon ran his first full season of Monster Energy Series racing in 2014.

Austin Dillon poses with the trophy in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Monday, May 29, 2017.

It had to be someone special.

“A strong performance for the vehicle.”, Johnson said.

Austin Dillon passed an out-of-gas Jimmie Johnson two laps from the end in the Coca-Cola 600 for his first NASCAR Cup victory, returning the iconic No. 3 vehicle to Victory Lane late Sunday night.

Childress said the moment didn’t sink in until he looked up at the board after the race.

“I used to dread coming here”, Truex said of the 1.5-mile track.

Truex took the lead for the final time with 67 laps left, sweeping past Busch to move out front. The No. 3, Dillon said, “was the best of all time”. “And I am glad to add to the legacy of it”. My fiancee wrote in the auto, ‘When you keep God in the first place, he will take you places you never imagined.’ And I never imagined to be here at the 600 victory lane.

Truex said this success is as much about the quality of communication with his crew as it is about Truex’s own comfort driving here. Busch nearly walked away with the Coca-Cola 600 when he moved past teammate Denny Hamlin at the start of the fourth and final stage to take the lead over Martin Truex Jr.

“This is the third year in a row we led the most laps and felt like we had a chance to win and two out of the three we lost on fuel mileage”, Truex said. “So that’s a little tough to swallow”, he said. Can’t say enough about my team, what they continue to do. We do a lot to get that just right, but came up a little short.

On a day where there was no shortage of huge wrecks in every notable race from Monaco to Indianapolis, the NASCAR race in Charlotte didn’t disappoint.

Despite leading 35 laps in the Coca-Cola 600, the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team gambled on fuel – and lost on Sunday.

Harvick may have had to work harder than the rest of the field for his seventh straight top 10 here.

Larson said he got loose in Turn 3 to end his race. Keselowski smashed into the back of Elliott and ultimately sent both cars to the garage and drivers to the infield care center.

Larson also had some bad luck at the All-Star race last week. Harvick retook the lead by getting off pit road first during the first caution of the race on lap 20.

Already the race leader when a weather-related red flag was lifted at lap 143, Truex got off pit road first before the green flag waved for the restart, and he maintained his lead through the remainder of the second stage.

“I definitely burned myself up trying to get through traffic”, said Truex.

Busch is now 0 for 27 in Cup races here. The chain reaction occurred after metal debris from Jeffrey Earnhardt’s auto flew into Elliott’s vehicle causing his vehicle to catch fire. Brad Keselowski attempted to brake and steer clear of Elliott’s No. 24 vehicle, but couldn’t do either due to the oil on the track.

Still Truex Jr., who has two wins this year and took over the points lead, remains optimistic about the future even if Sunday night didn’t turn out exactly as he had hoped. He ran in the teens most of the night before finishing 10th.