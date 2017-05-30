Computex 2017: Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe, ZenBook Flip S, and More Announced

With Computex 2017 set to offer a glimpse at the future of AR, VR, AI and IoT devices, there will plenty of exciting product news for Android users. The notebooks are what’s grabbing everyone’s attention, unveiled under the tagline The Edge of Beyond. (The full Edge of Beyond presentation video is embedded at end of this article). And finally, Asus introduced the VivoBook Pro, a mid-range offering with a 15.6-inch 4K display, a Core i7 processor, and a GTX 1050 GPU.

The third and final new ZenBook is the convertible Flip S. ASUS claims it is the world’s thinnest convertible laptop with a girth of just 10.9mm.

The Asus ZenBook Pro (UX550) is being touted as the “thinnest, lightest and most powerful ZenBook Pro ever”.

If you like the sound of that, here’s the better part – the 15.6-inch ZenBook Pro is just 18.9mm thick and weighs 1.8kg, putting it well into the fighting class of competitors like Razer and Aorus.

It runs Windows 10 (obviously), and it gets its smarts from a 7th-gen Intel Core i7-7500U. Moreover, the ZenBook Flip S also sports a “NanoEdge”, which means minimal bezels around the display.

He also showed off a ZenBook Pro laptop, a workhorse that comes with discrete graphics up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX1050Ti, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Asus promises 11 hours of battery life with regular usage.

Speaking about these devices, let us dive into their technical specifications one by one, starting with the Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe. This particular laptop is created to deliver high performance in a super portable package, with an Intel Core i7-7500U, up to 16GB of LPDDR3 memory and a 1TB PCIe SSD.

There are two new VivoBooks, with the Pro 15 featuring a 100% sRGB capable 15-inch 4K display, targeted at creative professionals on-the-go.

The latest ZenBook Pro laptop from ASUS comes out with a 15.6 inched touchscreen display. Behind all these thinner and lighter designs are Intel’s 7 generation Core processors. But this baby has hybrid storage comprising a 2 TB hard drive and 512 GB SSD. ASUS is using Harman Kardon into everything and thus four speakers with higher volume and quality have been embedded.

Considering its plethora of high-end components, the VivoBook Pro’s 4.85-pound weight and 0.75-inch thickness are quite reasonable. It measures at 12.9mm thin and weighs 1.1kg. Featuring a 15.6-inch screen, GeForce 940MX graphics and dual-core Kaby Lake CPUs ranging from from Core i3 to Core i7, the VivoBook S15 gives you something the vast majority of budget laptops don’t: aluminum.

Asus also showed off a couple of new AiOs, the ZenFone AR and the Designo MZ27AQ monitor. The Blue Caves is an AC2600 dual-band Wi-Fi router with no external antennas that features an Intel wireless chipset (rather than something from Broadcom). The machines are said to push the envelope in design and performance.