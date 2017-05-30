Conservative Party leader already on the attack against Trudeau

Andrew Scheer is no stranger to making political history. “In addition to managing the daily operations of the House of Commons and its entire staff, the Speaker also has an important role in representing parliament to the Senate, the crown and foreign parliaments”.

“Perception is reality sometimes”, says Rasmussen, adding three consecutive western leaders could lead many to see the Conservative party as a western-focused party.

Canada’s Conservative Party has settled on a stay-the-course candidate as its next leader, choosing Mr Andrew Scheer to be Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s chief rival, in a surprise multi-ballot victory.

Bernier started on his path to the leadership race years ago. “Scheer because he’s not Mr. Charisma and Trudeau because he’s got so much charisma, you forget that he’s actually pretty bright”.

“He has opposed equal marriage and a woman’s right to choose, and has no plan to grow the economy or support Canada’s middle class. Andrew Scheer has worked alongside Stephen Harper to oppose real change every step of the way, and his plan would double down on the same failed policies that saw the middle class fall behind during the Harper decade”.

Rodriguez says Scheer can run but he can’t hide form the so-cons. At the time, it was far from clear whether longtime party heavyweights Jason Kenney and Peter MacKay would seek the job. “I will need you, our party will need you”. Those who know Andrew the best like him the most.

And he put Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government on notice that the Conservatives will be putting up a fierce fight in the runup to the 2019 election.

Liberal MP Adam Vaughan claims this means that Scheer is “somebody who wants to be in charge of the thought police”, he told CTV News. “He thinks of his country always No. 1″.

This is problematic for the young leader who won with such a close vote, but it is also an opportunity for Scheer to build on the party cohesiveness interim leader Rona Ambrose was so successful in creating after the 2015 election loss. Another came when farmers in Quebec coalesced around his campaign in a bid to stop Bernier.

“Evidently, the local Conservative Party membership in Chilliwack-Hope was with him as well, with his strongest support in the entire province by a long shot, coming from our riding with 52 per cent first ballot support and over 81 per cent support on the final ballot”, Strahl said in a statement.

He noted Scheer’s stance on policies are similar to Harper’s.

“Members made the decision”, he said.

Still, his decision on same-sex marriage was one of the things that prompted fellow Conservative Brad Trost to launch a leadership campaign of his own.

Other candidates said they would keep pushing ideas they tested in the campaign, even if they were controversial or no-goes for Scheer, a social conservative who has indicated hed rather keep the partys various factions together than push hot buttons.