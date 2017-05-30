Conte backed for Chelsea stay amid Inter talk by outgoing assistant Holland

The Gunners began brightly and the talismanic Alexis Sanchez rammed in his 30 goal of the season in controversial circumstances in the fourth minute, with the linesman initially ruling it out for offside.

The Chilean striker opened the scoring after a solo run.

“Usually we have no saga”, he said.

Ramsey sealed the victory for Arsene Wenger’s men three minutes later, heading home from substitute Olivier Giroud’s cross.

But crucially, the two-year deal agreed by Wenger in November remains in place and sources expect it to be signed if his authority remains unchallenged by any changes requested by Gazidis and the board. Our squad that we had this season reached an incredible target with players that performed 120%. This team has suffered.

“I’m proud to have won seven of these cups”.

Nonetheless, the Blues will still look back on the season fondly after regaining the Premier League title, although Saturday was perhaps a reminder that things will be even tougher next season, given their title defence and Champions League campaign.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte were unhappy with the first goal.

“I think our start for sure wasn’t good, wasn’t good enough”, the Italian told reporters after Arsenal’s 2-1 win over the English Premier League champions.

Wenger says he knows what he wants to do but he’s been forced to hold talks with the club’s owner to check if the feeling is mutual.

“There is disappointment for the final result but it can happen and there was a lot of pressure”.

After a gruelling 10-odd months, in which neither the players nor the managerial staff got any respite due to the non-stop footballing action, Conte is looking forward to unwind in the off season.

The former Germany global was ruled out of the first half of the season through injury, and was then unable to regain a place in the side until the final 38 minutes of the Premier League campaign.