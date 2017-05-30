Conte clear-headed for close season after Chelsea’s Wembley woe

Arsenal lifted the FA Cup after a fantastic final against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Chelsea must “improve the numbers and quality” in their squad over the summer, said manager Antonio Conte after the FA Cup final loss to Arsenal.

This season was their first time in 20-years not to finish in the top four in the Premier League.

Arsène Wenger described winning his seventh FA Cup as one of the proudest moments of his career because of the criticism he faced this season, before going on to criticise some of the supporters who would like him removed for creating a hostile environment in matches.

The Arsenal players want him to stay and Wenger revealed after the game that a decision will be made in a board meeting with chairman Sir Chips Keswick and majority shareholder Stan Kroenke on Tuesday.

“I’m sure he wants the best for the team and if he thinks that is the way to go you have to go with it, we are a team“. I said last week this team will be in the championship with one or two good buys.

The element of weariness in the Chelsea display did not bode well for next term, when they will once again have the additional commitment of Champions League football.

“I’m happy for the manager“, Ramsey said.

Diego Costa revived Chelsea’s hopes of a repeat of their league and FA Cup double in 2010 when Arsenal keeper David Ospina failed to keep out his deflected shot with 14 minutes left.

Just three minutes later, a low cross from Giroud on the left wing found a free Aaron Ramsey in the box whose diving header restored the lead and score the victor for Arsenal this evening.

“It would be great to stay as long as Ferguson, but you know very well in modern football it is hard to stay a long time with the same club”, he told reporters.

When Alexis Sanchez put the ball in the net after four minutes, it appeared to be initially disallowed because Ramsey was adjudged to be interfering with play while offside.

“Arsenal started very well with great determination”.

Conte said the game swung on Sanchez’s goal being allowed and the Moses red card but admitted his side had started slowly.

“It’s very important to understand that this season for us was incredible”.

Chelsea had just sewn up the title with the second-highest points total in Premier League history, winning their last seven consecutive games and scoring 27 goals in the process. “They surprised us a bit, but our first 25 minutes weren’t good”. On Saturday he drafted in Per Mertesacker, his captain who had played only 37 minutes of first team football all season because of injury.