Conte Defends Victor Moses, Insists He’s Not a Cheat

Diego Costa scored the Blues’ only goal of the match, however he was very quiet for much of the game and Mertesacker puts it down to a good cop-bad cop routine from himself and Holding.

“We went to work on Diego Costa“, Mertesacker said after the win at Wembley, as quoted by the Mirror. I don’t care if you don’t think so.

“Apart from give him 300 grand a week, because that’s obscene”. I kept patting him on the back, being friendly, while Rob kept on talking to him.

“We were prepared for that”. The Gunners hung on to their lead to seal their third FA Cup title in four years and their 13 overall, becoming the most successful side in the competition’s history and capping an outstanding team performance.

‘I do not know for sure, but there is a lot of attention on this moment.

Mertesacker was starting his first game of the season after spending the entire campaign on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Replays showed there was no contact between him and Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Holding was also playing the first major final of his career and the 21-year-old defender looked assured alongside his more experienced colleague.

“We live in a society that wants always change, but at the end of the day football is about making the right decision and every company is about making the right decision, that’s why I say it’s not about popularity, it’s about competence and I have not that responsibility”, Wenger continued.

Asked if he would accept such a punishment for Moses if a similar incident occurred next season, Conte replied: “If there are these rules you must accept them”. He’s a quality, quality player.

“I’m lost for words really – I never thought I’d experience this”, the England Under-21 worldwide added.