Contrasting emotions for Kvitova and Kerber on day one in Paris

German world number one Kerber, the reigning US Open champion, dropped serve six times on her way to a 6-2, 6-2 defeat to Russian Federation s Ekaterina Makarova.

Kerber, who ended Serena Williams’ stay atop the WTA rankings past year, was gone from Roland Garros by lunchtime on Day 1, putting up little resistance while being beaten 6-2, 6-2 by 40th-ranked Ekaterina Makarova of Russian Federation.

She has struggled this year, withdrawing from the Madrid Open with a thigh injury and going down in straight sets to qualifier Anna Kontaveit in Rome.

It was the second successive first round exit at Roland Garros for Kerber and continued a miserable spell for the 29-year-old on clay. “And the expectations are also, from me, really big, of course, because I know what I can do, what I did past year”, Kerber said. Kuznetsova, the 2009 French Open victor, will face the victor of the first-round match between Italy’s Camila Giorgi and home favourite Oceane Dodin.It is the fourth consecutive year that Vinci lost her opening match at the clay-court grand slam.Kvitova’s player box, which included her parents and her two brothers, her coaches, her press team and her best friend and Fed Cup team mate, Lucie Hradecka, clapped and cheered after most points.

Tenth seed Williams began her record-breaking 20th (yes, 20th!) French Open campaign with a hard-fought victory, the veteran American coming from a break down in each set to edge out Wang Qiang 6-4 7-6 (7-3).

After briefly threatening a recovery in the eighth game, in which she held two break points, Kerber meekly surrendered the first set with a forehand that never looked like clearing the net. Top of the list, and still ranked No2, was three-time victor Serena Williams, now expecting her first child. There were a couple of moments when she said it didn’t feel quite right, but she was pain-free, the most important indicator of her progress. It’s the latest in a string of early exits for Kerber, who reached her first three major finals in 2016. “Normally I can control my emotions on the court and I’m so happy that I kind of did it, as well, this time”, Kvitova added, although she admitted getting more emotional after the match.

In the preceding match on Court Philippe Chatrier, Kvitova’s eyes welled with tears at the end of her 6-3, 6-2 win against 86th-ranked Julia Boserup of the United States.

After racing into a 5-1 lead, courtesy of a double break, Makarova closed out the opening set in 33 minutes.

Goerges went down blazing – she hit 79 winners but 90 unforced errors.

Svetlana Kuznetsova, the eighth-seeded 2009 champion, survived two time warnings to make the second round by seeing off Christina McHale of the U.S. 7-5 6-4.

The point of the day at the French Open came from Dominic Thiem, one of the brightest talents in the game.

The sixth-seeded Thiem won a spectacular 12-shot rally during his 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 win over Bernard Tomic.

Nara needed three sets to overcome 15-year-old Amanda Anisimova, who was bidding to become the youngest victor of a main-draw match at Roland Garros since Alize Cornet in 2005.