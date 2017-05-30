Controversy: Theaters Holding ‘Women-Only’ Screenings Of ‘Wonder Woman’

The controversy began when the famous Alamo Drafthouse cinema in Austin, Texas, announced it would be hosting a screening of the new movie, which stars Gal Gadot as the superhero. The announcement led to both praise and complaints from various online corners. The theater also reiterated that those who identify as women can attend as well.

“Apologies, gentlemen, but we’re embracing our girl power and saying “No Guys Allowed” for one special night”, Alamo’s website read. It is the first big-budget movie focused on a female comic book character in more than a decade and the first such movie to be directed by a woman, Patty Jenkins. Various locations have taken to social media in response, including the operators of the Brooklyn theater promising on Twitter to funnel proceeds from women-only screenings in early June to Planned Parenthood. “Everyone working at this screening – venue staff, projectionist, and culinary team – will be female”.

The Globe’s top picks for what to see and do each weekend, in Boston and beyond.

On Friday, that theater addressed the uproar and announced additional screenings.

“We are very excited to present select, women-only WONDER WOMAN screenings at Alamo Drafthouse”, Morgan Hendrix, Alamo Drafthouse creative manager said in a statement to The Washington Post.

The Alamo responded to numerous negative comments, pointing out that they have hosted screenings for select groups before, including veterans for military films, and that it’s about a celebration of the Wonder Woman character.

The company said the screenings were created in an effort to create a unique event that mirrored the all women’s island Wonder Woman lives on.