Convicted pedophiles to lose travel rights

Australian independent Sen. Derryn Hinch holds a press conference in Parliament House in Canberra, Australia Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

Convicted paedophiles will be banned from travelling overseas and will have their passports cancelled under new measures to be introduced by the federal government.

At least 780 registered child sex offenders travelled overseas a year ago, according to evidence given to a Senate committee hearing last week.

Taking the crackdown even further, the Federal Government will eliminate any chance of appeals, by making the passport ban mandatory and not subject to review.

“There has been increasing community concern about sexual exploitation of vulnerable children and community concern is justified”.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has announced a new government policy that prohibits anyone on the child sex offenders registry from global travel.

It’s expected Justice Minister Michael Keenan and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop will introduce the plans to parliament on Tuesday.

Bishop said registered offenders with lifetime reporting requirements would be denied passports for life.

Offenders listed on State and Territory registers are required to detail their global travel plans to the Australian Federal Police.

The legislation was flagged in November by Ms Bishop, who said at the time the Government would work with Victorian senator Derryn Hinch to develop the legislation.

“Last year alone, nearly 800 registered child sex offenders travelled overseas from Australia”, she said, with about half travelling to South-East Asia.

“If we can take a passport from a bankrupt, why can’t we stop our pedophiles from traveling to Myanmar?“.

While it is believed current passports would not automatically be stripped from holders, the proposed laws would make it an offence for a registered offender to travel overseas.

“We are determined to do what we can to stop Australians from engaging in child sex tourism”, he said on Tuesday.

Australia has attempted to crack down on Australian child sex tourists by adding a new criminal offense punishable by up to 25 years in prison for Australian citizens or residents who molest children overseas.

Child sex tourism remains a multibillion-dollar industry in poverty stricken countries in South-East Asia.