‘Convinced Atlanticist’ Merkel being honest with US, spokesman says

Germany’s top politicians have stepped up criticism of US President Donald Trump, a day after Chancellor Angela Merkel said the US and United Kingdom were no longer reliable partners.

Despite the tense relations with the USA and UK, Merkel added that Europe’s move towards self-reliance should be carried out “of course in friendship with the United States of America, in friendship with Great Britain and as good neighbors wherever that works”.

G-7 leaders were unable to reach unanimous agreement on climate change after U.S. President Donald Trump said he needed more time to decide whether to back a key climate accord.

Germany’s exasperation was laid bare after the G7 summit which wrapped up on Saturday with the U.S. refusing so far to sign up to upholding the 2015 Paris climate accord.

The relationship between Berlin and new French President Emmanuel Macron had to be a priority, Mrs. Merkel said, adding: “We Europeans have to take our destiny into our own hands“.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is a “deeply convinced transatlanticist” who believes it is right to point to differences in her country’s ties with the United States in order to maintain healthy relations, her spokesman said on May 29.

It comes days after the G7 summit, where Mr Trump refused to commit to the 2015 Paris climate deal.

Germans loathe Donald Trump – they dislike his rhetoric and his politics.

However, while the Christian Democrats were beneficiaries of a short-lived “Trump bump” after the 2016 US presidential election, Merkel also may have found ways to use Germans’ animosity toward Trump to her advantage.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also visits Berlin this week, and the arrival of two leaders of rising Asian powers in the wake of Merkel’s speech has prompted talk of an eastern pivot in previously firmly Atlanticist Germany.

Trump offered a more positive assessment on Twitter Sunday, writing: “Just returned from Europe”.

“I have experienced this in the last few days”, she said.

The comments from Mattis come after Trump tweeted on Saturday he would take a decision “next week” on whether to stick to or renege on the Paris accord. Ms Merkel is looking ahead to elections in September, when she is seeking her fourth term. “The Trump administration wants to terminate climate agreements, wants to enforce military action in crisis regions, and won’t allow people from certain religious circles to enter the US”, he said.

The G7 summit was part of Mr Trump’s first foreign trip as president, during which he repeated past criticism of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies for failing to meet the alliance’s military spending commitment of 2% of GDP.

