Cool Hand Lue: Cavs coach keeps NBA champs calm amid chaos

Many also see the competition between James and Stephen Curry as the central focus of this final round. But the Christmas Day meeting in Cleveland, a 109-108 victory won on Irving’s fadeaway with 3.4 seconds left, proved to be a James-Durant showdown. A student of the game, he’s old school with a fresh perspective. Regardless, the seven-game series, starting June 1, will surely satisfy the competition and excitement National Basketball Association fans crave as the Cavs and the Warriors fight for another victory. Durant will be a champion, but he won’t be regarded as one by his peers. Statistically matched up, the Cavs and the Warriors should bring a competitive and close final round to National Basketball Association fans.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr answered questions at the team’s media availability Monday, but said he was not ready to return and was only fielding questions due to Brown’s illness.

He’s 28-6 in two postseasons with Cleveland.

“We’re not going to use that as motivation”, Lue said. “I told our guys: “We made a lot of great strides, but this pain is part of the path to what we ultimately want to be”. “I don’t try to do too much”. Lose here, or you win a game here, it’s like, ‘All right, cool. ‘I’m still feeling the effects’.

“So it’s the even-keel mentality about our coach and it definitely helps us as players when we’re going out into a war”.

Spoelstra, Riley’s hand-picked choice to lead the franchise years before the assembly of this Big 3, had to adjust to an alpha in LeBron who did not conform as readily to the Heat culture as Wade had earlier in his career.

Both the Cavaliers and Warriors have upgraded their rosters from a year ago, when they went seven games in an epic series that spawned the first comeback from a 3-1 deficit in Finals history and resulted in Cleveland winning its first pro sports championship since 1964.

When Kevin Love says this, how does the reporter not say, well, they beat you by 48 points in the first two games past year in the Finals, led 3-1 before the suspension of Draymond Green, and then they added Kevin Durant. The Cavs were able to do that with Indiana’s Paul George, Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan and Boston’s Isaiah Thomas, who aggravated a hip injury in Game 2 and missed the remainder of the series. They have the wins and the statistics to make a case, more importantly, they also have a style of play being copied (even by college teams) and is changing how the game is played.

“Hell yeah”, he said, his voice rising. Golden State is the first team to enter the NBA Finals with a ideal 12-0 mark.

If Kevin Love just asked his coach or his star player, they’d say they’re underdogs.

The Warriors then played a defensively tough Jazz team that Curry would normally struggle with. And while they can definitely still win the series if it’s tied 1-1, heading back to Cleveland will shift every ounce of pressure onto Durant, Curry and the boys.

The Cavs hold him in the highest regard, as anyone might with the league’s single-season all-time 3-point record holder.

As the drama builds, Lue stays composed, setting the tone for his players.

Don’t be fooled by Lue’s cool.

“Once we get to Game 1, that might be a good time to make a decision one way or the other”, Kerr said, adding that “no matter what” he will be traveling with the team to Cleveland. “So you’re doing all that for no reason”. With this poor play, James attributed his team’s ability to stay in the game to his teammates.

Lue is a stickler for detail, and he won’t cut any corners preparing for another dance with the Warriors. When the Warriors ran Curry through screens off-ball or he simply tried to move, the Cavs got physical, poke checking and knocking him every chance they got.

“You can’t just sleepwalk through a season and sleepwalk through the playoffs and expect to be here; you got to do something”. “But I do know both teams are better than last year’s teams”.